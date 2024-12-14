Former Texas A&M Aggies OL Transfers To Houston, Joins Conner Weigman
Earlier this week, former Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman officially announced his move to the Houston Cougars via the transfer portal. Now, a former teammate is joining him in H-Town.
California Golden Bears offensive lineman Matthew Wykoff, who played at A&M from 2021-2022, announced his decision to transfer to Houston as well on Friday night.
A native of Magnolia, Texas, Wykoff's latest move puts him less than an hour away from his hometown, undoubtedly a major selling point for the Cougars.
Wykoff played 16 games and started nine over his two seasons with the Aggies, playing both center and left guard.
After redshirting in 2021, he earned a spot on the SEC's All-Freshman team and earned one of the Unselfish Leader Awards at the annual team banquet.
At Cal, Wykoff has become much more of a dedicated guard than a center. He started 12 of 13 games last season, but has seen less playing time this season.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Mississippi State Transfer Receiver Down to 4 Schools, Including Texas A&M
Texas A&M Aggies DE Nic Scourton Named Walter Camp All-American
Controversial Arch Manning TD Run vs. Texas A&M Aggies Explained
Texas A&M Aggies 'Likely' to Host Georgia Bulldogs Transfer, Per Report
Texas A&M President Gen. Mark Welsh III Announces Online Ticket Pull Starting In 2025