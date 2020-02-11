AllAggies
Former Texas A&M DE Named to PFF All-Era Prospect Team

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION — It's not about where you start, but where you truly finish. For Myles Garrett, he'll start and end his recruiting life as a top star to many around those websites.

Pro Football Focus, known for their crucial grading against NFL and college prospects, released their piece highlighting the best prospects graded over the past six years. While the defensive end position will have a plethora of names worthy of the grade, Garrett might be a consensus player for the All PFF's NFL Prospect Team.

The former Texas A&M defender was named to the first-team All PFF roster. He would join current Ohio State defensive end Chase Young while both Nick and Joey Bosa would receive honorable mentions. Garrett was highlighted for his ability to disrupt a backfield at all three levels of the attack.

Ranked as the No.1 player by 24/7Sports during the 2014 recruiting cycle, Garrett was expected to exceed his potential in year one at College Station. He did, tallying 11 sacks and 12.5 tackles for losses as a freshman. The same year, he would break Jadeveon Clowney's freshman sack record before adding 12.5 more the following season.

After three years, 141 tackles, 47 tackles for losses, 31 sacks and seven forced fumbles, Garrett would declare for the NFL Draft. In three years with the Cleveland Browns, the former No.1 pick has become on the league's top pass rushers. Posting similar numbers to his time in Aggieland, Garrett has tallied 104 tackles, 65 quarterback hits, 32 tackles for losses, 30 sacks and six forced fumbles.

This past season Garrett was suspended indefinitely by the league for an altercation with the Pittsburgh Steelers. On November 15, the Pro Bowl defender ripped the helmet off and later struck the head of Steelers' quarterback Mason Rudolph in the team's 21-7 win. Garrett would miss the final eight games of the regular season and was fined $45,623. In all, All-Pro lost about $1.15 million due to the suspension and game checks.

This past week, Garrett met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and other league representatives about reinstatement from his indefinite suspension, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. The is currently no timetable on when the suspension could be lifted, but the defender is highly expected to play during the 2020 season. 

