Former Texas A&M RB Corbin Transfers to Florida State

HOUSTON, Texas - Texas A & M took a hit in the backfield before a player even took a snap. Sophomore running back Jashaun Corbin shocked the program when he announced his intent to leave College Station.

The Rockledge, Florida native seemed destined to return close to his roots in the Sunshine State. On Saturday morning, he let the nation know where he'd be playing.

Corbin announced via Twitter he would be leaving A & M and transferring to Florida State. The Seminoles could have a need at running back with the departure of junior Cam Akers for the NFL Draft. With the new hire of Mike Norvell, Florida State will be getting a starting-caliber running back to keep production trending on the ground.

Corbin had ties to the Tallahassee program beyond living in the state. During his recruitment process in 2017, the former Aggie runner initially committed to the program under the direction of Jimbo Fisher. When the latter would leave for Texas, the then senior would decommit and join his coach across the country.

Corbin was expected to play a crucial role in the Aggies rushing attack during the 2019 season. After learning behind Trayveon Williams, the 6-foot runner seemed likely to take over as the starter. A hamstring injury in Week 2 against Clemson sidelined Corbin for the remainder of the season, allowing freshman Isaiah Spiller to take over in the backfield.

Spiller's emergence seemed promising for the program's future. The Spring native rushed for 946 yards and 10 touchdowns, including a 77-yard performance in the 2019 Texas Bowl victory over Oklahoma State. With the team moving forward with Spiller, Corbin was expected to lose starting reps.

Corbin will finish his career at A & M with 483 rushing yards, 101 receiving yards and three total touchdowns.