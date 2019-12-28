AggieMaven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Recruiting

Former Texas A&M RB Corbin Transfers to Florida State

Cole Thompson

HOUSTON, Texas - Texas A&M took a hit in the backfield before a player even took a snap. Sophomore running back Jashaun Corbin shocked the program when he announced his intent to leave College Station. 

The Rockledge, Florida native seemed destined to return close to his roots in the Sunshine State. On Saturday morning, he let the nation know where he'd be playing. 

Corbin announced via Twitter he would be leaving A&M and transferring to Florida State. The Seminoles could have a need at running back with the departure of junior Cam Akers for the NFL Draft. With the new hire of Mike Norvell, Florida State will be getting a starting-caliber running back to keep production trending on the ground. 

Corbin had ties to the Tallahassee program beyond living in the state. During his recruitment process in 2017, the former Aggie runner initially committed to the program under the direction of Jimbo Fisher. When the latter would leave for Texas, the then senior would decommit and join his coach across the country. 

Corbin was expected to play a crucial role in the Aggies rushing attack during the 2019 season. After learning behind Trayveon Williams, the 6-foot runner seemed likely to take over as the starter. A hamstring injury in Week 2 against Clemson sidelined Corbin for the remainder of the season, allowing freshman Isaiah Spiller to take over in the backfield. 

Spiller's emergence seemed promising for the program's future. The Spring native rushed for 946 yards and 10 touchdowns, including a 77-yard performance in the 2019 Texas Bowl victory over Oklahoma State. With the team moving forward with Spiller, Corbin was expected to lose starting reps. 

Corbin will finish his career at A&M with 483 rushing yards, 101 receiving yards and three total touchdowns.     

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Preview: Can Texas A&M Win in The Lone Star State?

Cole Thompson

Here's everything you need to know for Friday's game

A&M's Richardson Provides Promise in Standout Texas Bowl Performance

Cole Thompson

Look out for Demani Richardson in the future

Defensive Line Excels in Texas Bowl Victory

Cole Thompson

Both DeMarvin Leal and Tyree Johnson excelled.

Top Takeaways from Texas Bowl

Cole Thompson

Here's everything you need to know about Texas A&M's victory.

Recap: Mond's Dual-Threat Ability Shines Bright in Texas Bowl Victory

Cole Thompson

The Aggies end the season with a victory.

Oklahoma State's Hubbard Surpasses 2,000 Yard Mark

Cole Thompson

The Canadian makes history.

GAMEDAY: 2019 Texas Bowl

Cole Thompson

It's the Aggies last game.

Oklahoma State's Kolby Harvell-Peel Out for Texas Bowl

Cole Thompson

Aggies Prepping for Multiple Quarterbacks in Oklahoma State Offense

Cole Thompson

Both Spencer Sanders and Dru Brown are expected to play.

Aggies Treating Texas Bowl Like Any Other Game

Cole Thompson

Just because it's at home, doesn't mean it will be easy for A&M.