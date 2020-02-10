Former Texas A&M RB Scores First Touchdown in Battlehawks History

COLLEGE STATION — Who knows if The XFL round 2 will be the one to stick. One look at this past weekends game certainly has the new football league trending in the right direction.

With the start of a new chapter in spring football begins the beginning of new careers for former players of Texas A & M. And while he might have played for Bob Stoops in college, Keith Ford got the last laugh on Sunday afternoon.

Drafted by the St.Louis Battlehawks, Ford was expected to be the third-down runner behind Matt Jones and fellow A & M Christine Michael. Instead, he'll go down in Battlehawks history books for his contributions in the second quarter.

Breaking free off multiple Dallas Renegade defenders, Ford would pile his way in for a 16-yard touchdown run. It would be the first touchdown scored in Battlehawks history as the team would go on to win 15-9. Ford would finish Sunday's outing with 26 yards on four carries along with the touchdown.

St.Louis would score late behind the arm of former Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta'amu would throw for 209 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown pass to Alonzo Russell in the fourth quarter. Entering the game, the Renegades were favored by 9.5 points.

Ford transferred to College Station after two seasons under Stoops in Oklahoma. During his two seasons with at A & M, the Battlehawks running back would rush for 1,217 yards, collect 185 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns.

Following go undrafted, the Cypress, Texas native would join the Buffalo Bills and was promoted to the active roster in December. He'd collect 100 total yards in three games before his release at the end of the season. Ford was a member of the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers offseason roster this past training camp.

Ford is one of five former Aggies in the XFL. Others include running back Trey Williams (Seattle Dragons) offensive lineman Avery Gennessey (Houston Roughnecks) tight end Cam Clear (Seattle) and Michael. Gennesey started at right guard for Houston while Clear did not record a stat. Michael had seven carries but did not file a yard. Williams tallied 43 yards and a touchdown in a loss to the D.C. Defenders.

The Battlehawks will remain on the road and head to Houston to face the Roughnecks next Sunday, February 16, at TDECU Stadium.