AllAggies
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Recruiting

Former Texas A&M Standout Catches Touchdown in XFL Opener

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION — Football is back, baby. Well, in this case, it never really left. 

Nineteen years after the failed experiment, Vince McMahon and Oliver Luck will once again try to produce spring football with the XFL. Only a year after the failed AAF looked to be the next promising league, the XFL made its long-awaited return on Saturday afternoon. 

And with the return of football, several former Texas A&M players will begin a new playing career. For Trey Williams, Saturday will be a day he will remember — always loving life. 

Drafted with the first overall selection by the Seattle Dragons in October, Williams proved his worth against the D.C. Defenders at Audi Field. During the second quarter, quarterback Brandon Silvers would find the former Aggie for a 14-yard touchdown, giving Seattle a 13-9 lead. 

"It was just a regular throw to the running back," Williams said to ESPN's Tom Luginbill. "I just needed the ball and give me some space. The is XFL football man. It ain't no slouch league. There's a bunch of dogs out here."

The Dragons would fall on the road, 31-19 behind the arm of former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones. Williams would finish with 16 rushing yards on three carries, four catches for 27 yards and the score. 

Williams, a former five-star recruit from Spring, Texas, spent three seasons in the maroon and white. Named to the All-SEC freshman roster in 2012, the shifty runner became a focal point of the Aggies' special teams from 2012-14. Williams would finish his time in College Station with 1,343 rushing yards, 330 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

Undrafted in 2015, Williams would spend time with the Washington Redskins, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys. Most recently, the Aggie alum became a specialty back for the San Antonio Commanders of the AAF. He would rush for over 200 yards and score two touchdowns in six games before the league ceased operations. 

Williams is one of five former Aggies in the XFL. Others include running backs Christine Michael and Keith Ford (St.Louis Battlehawks), offensive lineman Avery Gennessey (Houston Roughnecks) and tight end Cam Clear (Seattle). Gennesey started at right guard for Houston while Clear did not record a stat.   

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Preview: Can The Aggies Advance in Wins Against Gamecocks?

Let's see if round 2 is better for Buzz Williams.

Cole Thompson

Four A&M Players Invited to NFL Combine

Four new Aggies will begin their NFL careers

Cole Thompson

A&M's Lacy Complete's All-American Unanimous Honors

Congrats to Asa Lacy

Cole Thompson

Locked on Aggies: Ask About the Ags

Let's answer some of your questions

Cole Thompson

Fisher Praises Jackson's Maturity on National Signing Day

The Aggies are getting a veteran rookie in College Station.

Cole Thompson

Locked on Aggies: Chatting With Coach Fisher

Cole Thompson

Texas A&M Announces Spring Game Time

See you at Kyle Field in Mid-April

Cole Thompson

Texas A&M's Fisher's Son Signs With UT-Martin

Congrats to the oldest Fisher on his next steps

Cole Thompson

Recap: Aggies End National Signing Day Addressing Future Needs

The Aggies are walking away winner in 2020

Cole Thompson

Ainias Smith To Switch Positions in 2020

The Aggies have the No.2 running back

Cole Thompson