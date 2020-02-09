Former Texas A&M Standout Catches Touchdown in XFL Opener

COLLEGE STATION — Football is back, baby. Well, in this case, it never really left.

Nineteen years after the failed experiment, Vince McMahon and Oliver Luck will once again try to produce spring football with the XFL. Only a year after the failed AAF looked to be the next promising league, the XFL made its long-awaited return on Saturday afternoon.

And with the return of football, several former Texas A & M players will begin a new playing career. For Trey Williams, Saturday will be a day he will remember — always loving life.

Drafted with the first overall selection by the Seattle Dragons in October, Williams proved his worth against the D.C. Defenders at Audi Field. During the second quarter, quarterback Brandon Silvers would find the former Aggie for a 14-yard touchdown, giving Seattle a 13-9 lead.

"It was just a regular throw to the running back," Williams said to ESPN's Tom Luginbill. "I just needed the ball and give me some space. The is XFL football man. It ain't no slouch league. There's a bunch of dogs out here."

The Dragons would fall on the road, 31-19 behind the arm of former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones. Williams would finish with 16 rushing yards on three carries, four catches for 27 yards and the score.

Williams, a former five-star recruit from Spring, Texas, spent three seasons in the maroon and white. Named to the All-SEC freshman roster in 2012, the shifty runner became a focal point of the Aggies' special teams from 2012-14. Williams would finish his time in College Station with 1,343 rushing yards, 330 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

Undrafted in 2015, Williams would spend time with the Washington Redskins, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys. Most recently, the Aggie alum became a specialty back for the San Antonio Commanders of the AAF. He would rush for over 200 yards and score two touchdowns in six games before the league ceased operations.

Williams is one of five former Aggies in the XFL. Others include running backs Christine Michael and Keith Ford (St.Louis Battlehawks), offensive lineman Avery Gennessey (Houston Roughnecks) and tight end Cam Clear (Seattle). Gennesey started at right guard for Houston while Clear did not record a stat.