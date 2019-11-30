Gameday: Texas A&M vs LSU

Aggie
BATON ROUGE, La. - How could one not be excited for Saturday night action. In front of thousands of screaming fans, donned in purple and gold, Texas A&M can play the upset role. 

The Aggies (7-4, 4-3 SEC) has the chance to make history on the road. As the first team to face three No.1 programs in one season, A&M will becoming in angry following their 19-13 loss to No.4 Georgia a week ago. 

The Tigers (11-0, 7-0 SEC) are one win away from going undefeated for the second time this decade. A majority of that success comes from the offensive identity led by Joe Burrow. LSU's receiving corp could be one of the best in the country as two players have eclipsed the 1000-receiving marker. 

Aggie Maven is here for your coverage surrounding this week's matchup. Follow us here and on social media throughout the game for live updates, highlights and much more surrounding the Aggies and the Tigers late into the evening.    

PREGAME

