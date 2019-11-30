Gameday: Texas A&M vs LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. - How could one not be excited for Saturday night action. In front of thousands of screaming fans, donned in purple and gold, Texas A & M can play the upset role.

The Aggies (7-4, 4-3 SEC) has the chance to make history on the road. As the first team to face three No.1 programs in one season, A & M will becoming in angry following their 19-13 loss to No.4 Georgia a week ago.

The Tigers (11-0, 7-0 SEC) are one win away from going undefeated for the second time this decade. A majority of that success comes from the offensive identity led by Joe Burrow. LSU's receiving corp could be one of the best in the country as two players have eclipsed the 1000-receiving marker.

PREGAME