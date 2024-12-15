Georgia Transfer Julian Humphrey Commits to Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies have made some big additions in the NCAA Transfer Portal so far this offseason, landing a pair of difference-makers on the offensive side of the ball.
On Sunday, it was the defenses turn.
According to reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Texas A&M has landed a commitment from former Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Julian Humphrey.
Humphrey started 10 games for the Bulldogs this season before electing to enter the portal. He was the No. 2 ranked corner and the No. 32 ranked player available in the portal, per the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings.
On3 reported on Dec. 2 that Texas A&M was "expected" to be one of the teams in contention for Humphrey, who has played the past two years at Georgia. He did not play for the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship vs. the Texas Longhorns.
A Houston native from Clear Lake High School, Humphrey was originally a four-star recruit in the 2022 class. He took three unofficial visits to College Station in 2021 and had Texas A&M in his final five choices alongside Arizona State, LSU, Penn State and USC. He eventually committed to Florida before changing course and choosing Georgia.
Over the past two seasons with the Bulldogs, Humphrey has tallied 21 total tackles (18 solo) and five pass breakups.
