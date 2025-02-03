Green Bay Packers Trade for Texas A&M Legend Myles Garrett Is ‘Doable’
Texas A&M Aggies legend Myles Garrett officially requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns on Monday. It was an announcement that sent shockwaves throughout the NFL.
Of couse, there has already been a lot of speculation about where Garrett could end up.
It's possible that the Browns will fight to trade him. There have already been reports that Cleveland still has no plans to trade Garrett despite his request, but that is likely going to end up being a losing battle.
Assuming the Browns open up to the idea at some point in time, where could Garrett end up being traded?
Keep an eye on the Green Bay Packers as a potential destination.
Matt Schneidman, an insider covering the Packers for The Athletic, took to X to share that he thinks the team trading for Garrett is "doable."
"It's doable, especially if Brian Gutekunst wants to back up his statement about expecting to compete for a Super Bowl in 2025," Schneidman wrote. "Pass rush was inconsistent, hence DL coach firing. I'm sure fans would understand the Packers not having a first-round pick in the draft they're hosting."
Green Bay acquiring Garrett would also set up a cool situation for Texas A&M fans. Edgerrin Cooper is also a member of the Packers. Watching Cooper and Garrett team up would make for must-watch football for the Aggies' faithful.
Garrett may be 29 years old now, but he has shown no signs of slowing down. During the 2024 NFL season, he racked up 47 total tackles, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a defended pass in 17 games.
At this point in time, this is only speculation. Green Bay has not been officially reported to have an interest in Garrett.
That being said, it seems like the Packers would be one of the most likely trade suitors. Green Bay is not far away from winning a Super Bowl and general manager Brian Gutekunst was very adamant about competing for a championship next season.
Making the move to trade for Garrett would be about as big of a win-now move as the Packers could make.
Expect to hear a lot of reports and rumors about the Texas A&M legend in the coming days. Garrett is expected to get moved during the offseason now and teams around the league will be throwing their most aggressive offers at Cleveland.
Don't be surprised if Green Bay ends up being heavily in the mix.
