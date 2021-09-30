How to Watch, Listen and Stream No. 15 Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State

The Aggies return home looking to rebound after last week's loss to Arkansas. Here is how to watch and listen

Coming off of a loss to Arkansas in their SEC opener, the Texas A&M Aggies return to Kyle Field looking for a bounce-back win vs. Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs, led by second-year head coach Mike Leach, are coming off of a loss of their own this past weekend when they fell to the Memphis Tigers at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

The Bulldogs' wins this year are over Louisiana Tech and NC State, with the losses to Memphis and LSU. Both losses are by a combined four points. The 'Air Raid' offense appears to be clicking, but the defense is porous.

The two teams have met 14 times in their respective histories, with the all-time series sitting at a 7-7 tie. The Aggies, however, have had the edge in the series as of late, winning the last two matchups. The Aggies have also won five of the nine matchups since joining the SEC in 2012.

In addition to sticking with AllAggies.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas A&M Aggies and Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday.

Game information

No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies Vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Current Records: Texas A&M (3-1) vs. Mississippi State (2-2)

Date/Time: Saturday, October 2 at 6:00 PM CT

Where: Kyle Field - College Station, TX

TV/Streaming: SEC Netwoek, FuboTV

Radio: RADIO: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMUSN, SIRIUS/XM 81

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Texas A&M: (-300), Mississippi State: (+250)

Spread: Texas A&M: -7 (-110), Mississippi State: +7 (-105)

Total: 46 – Over: (-110), Under: (-105)

