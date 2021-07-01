‘I Found Home’ – Top Recruit Jarred Kerr Commits To Texas A&M

The Aggies get their second top recruit commitment of the day on Friday.

The Texas A&M Aggies had a pretty good Friday from a recruitment standpoint.

Early in the day, they landed a top quarterback for the 2023 class in Eli Holstein, an LSU legacy from Zachary, LA. Later on Friday, they received a commitment from Jarred Kerr.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder chose Texas A&M over other schools who sent him offers. Florida, Oklahoma, Texas, and Notre Dame were all in the mix until Kyle Field’s proximity to home and playing in the SEC won him over.

As a small-school standout took an early visit to Aggieland, which landed the Maroon and White as the front-runner. A visit with a Baylor official the next week didn’t change anything.

“I found home. #Commited,” Kerr said in a tweet announcing his decision.

While at Lexington High School, Kerr played a number of positions, including quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and defensive back. It seems most schools are most interested in his skills on defense.

While playing as a junior, Kerr ran for 1,095 yards and 14 touchdowns while also catching 22 passes for 424 yards and 4 touchdowns. While playing defense, he finished with 114 tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

Kerr is A&M’s ninth commit in the 2022 recruiting class and puts them back into the conversation for one of the nation's top classes.

