Iowa State Cyclones Transfer Commits to Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies are adding to their defensive line via the transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2024 season.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, Texas A&M has landed a commitment from Iowa State Cyclones defensive line transfer Tyler Onyedim. The Richmond, TX native will return to his home state with one year of eligibility left.
This season, Onyedim finished with 33 total tackles (15 solo), one fumble recovery and one pass breakup. He ends his four-year Iowa State career with 90 total tackles (37 solo), three sacks, one pass breakup and one interception.
Onyedim and the Cyclones put together an impressive season that ended with a loss in the Big 12 Championship to Arizona State and a 42-41 win over the Miami Hurricanes in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. He'll look to bring veteran experience to an A&M team that was one game away from playing in the SEC Championship.
However, the Aggies have lost some major talent on the defensive line since the end of the season. Defensive linemen Shemar Turner, Nic Scourton, and Shemar Stewart all declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. Onyedim will be asked to make an immediate impact due to the experience he brings to the table.
The Aggies have now landed portal commitments from tight ends Nate Boerkircher (Nebraska) and Micah Riley (Auburn), receivers Micah Hudson (Texas Tech), KC Concepcion (N.C. State) and Mario Craver (Mississippi State), quarterback Jacob Zeno (UAB) and edge rushers T.J. Searcy (Florida), Dayon Hayes (Colorado) and Sam M'Pemba (Georgia).
Texas A&M will look to add more talent to the roster as the program preps for the second season under head coach Mike Elko.
