Is The Current Four-Team College Football Playoff Unfair To Some Leagues? A&M's Jimbo Fisher Says Yes

College football playoff expansion is coming soon enough. Does the current format offer an advantage to some leagues?

A College Football Playoff format was the wish of college football fans everywhere. An early attempt was made with the BCS, and it sufficed, for a time, but more was wanted and needed.

Enter the college football playoff. A four-team tournament to name college football's reigning champion each season. Finally, right?

READ MORE: Does Texas A&M Boast A Top-10 Defense? 'Experts' Say Yes

Not so fast. Some don't think the four-team format is fair since arguments can still be made for the teams ranked No. 5 and lower pretty much each season.

Now, enter an 'expanded' College Football Playoff. Expand those four teams to eight, and that should fix everything, right? Well, we're not there yet, but we're certainly headed in that direction.

But prepare yourself for arguments for teams ranked No. 9 and No. 10 each season. But that's down the road. How 'unfair' is the four-team format as it stands?

It seems the same four teams have dominated the CFP landscape for a number of years. Some combination of Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, and Oklahoma, with Notre Dame or Georgia thrown in from time to time, seems to be the norm.

READ MORE: Is Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher A Top Five Head Coach?

Texas A&M nearly was able to crash that party last season but came up just short with the 'quality of wins' not outweighing the lack of a conference title.

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher advocated for playoff expansion before and it truly makes sense, since there would be much less pressure for A&M to beat Alabama every season.

Fisher was at a coaching conference in Texas this past weekend and discussed the coming expansion, stating how those teams that just miss the mark early, still deserve a chance late.

SEC fan bases surely like to remind the rest of the country which league is considered to be the "toughest" in the nation. Fisher surely was referencing the SEC with that comment, while at the same time possibly taking a shot at teams outside of his league.

Fisher said back in December that he would prefer an eight-team format for the future of the CFP, and that he didn't mind the two-team BCS format that was used previously.

Is the current four team system unfair? It certainly seems to favor the best teams in the best league, while omitting good otherwise deserving teams in other leagues.

But will an eight-team format fix that? That, we'll see.

CONTINUE READING: Four Aggies Included In 2022 NFL First Round Mock Draft

Want More Aggies? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Follow All Aggies on Twitter and Facebook