Jahdae Walker Wins Aggie Heart Award | Results From the 2024 Texas A&M Football Awards
The Texas A&M Aggies held their annual football awards show at Rudder Theater on Sunday to commemorate the accomplishments from the 2024 team and most importantly the players in the Class of 2025.
The ceremony was highlighted by senior wide receiver Jahdae Walker receiving the 2024 Aggie Heart Award, the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a senior football player for the Maroon and White.
The award is given to the senior that best displays effort, desire to play, determination, competitiveness, accountability, leadership, and courage.
Walker definitely exemplified each of those characteristics throughout the season. Though injury sidelined him for a handful of games throughout the year, Walker's production on the field did not go unnoticed.
"Jahdae embodies what it means to be an Aggie and is incredibly serving of our Aggie Heart Award," Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said. "Whether he is in the weight room, the training room, practice, or a game, Jahdae is there to work hard and encourage those around him."
As for additional team awards, running back Le'Veon Moss was named the team's offensive MVP, running for 765 yards and 10 touchdowns in his junior that ended prematurely after sustaining a lower-body injury against Mississippi State.
Defensive MVP went to edge rusher Nic Scourton. The Bryan native made a lot of noise for the Aggie defense in his hometown return after transferring from Purdue, tallying 37 tackles, five sacks, and forcing a fumble, which sealed the Aggies' victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks in this year's Southwest Classic.
Special teams MVP went to placekicker Randy Bond, who went 19-for-22 (86.4%) on field goal attempts and was picture-perfect on his extra points.
Linebacker Taurean York and offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III were named the defensive and offensive team captains, respectively.
Wide receiver Noah Thomas was named the Offensive Skill Player of the Year, leading the team with 545 receiving yards and also adding six trips to the end zone.
Defensive Skill Player of the Year went to "The Blanket" himself, Will Lee III. The Kansas State transfer notched 42 tackles, forced a fumble, and picked off two passes.
Trey Zuhn III and Albert Regis were gifted the Offensive Trenches and Defensive Trenches awards, respectively, for their prominence on the offensive and defensive lines.
Wide receiver Jabre Barber and linebacker Scooby Williams were named the Offensive and Defensive Newcomers of the Year. Barber caught 31 passes for 333 yards and a touchdown, and Williams nabbed 43 tackles and an interception.
Offensive and Defensive Scout Team Players of the Year went to wideout Ashton Bethel-Roman and linebacker Tristan Jernigan.
Running back AJ DiNota took home the Brotherhood Impact Award.
Tight end Tre Watson and defensive lineman Albert Regis took home the Academic Excellence Awards.
And finally, tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom won the Aggie Power Award.
