    January 3, 2022
    Texas A&M Standout Offensive Lineman Earns All-Star Bid

    Jahmir Johnson will play in Pasadena, Calif. later this month
    Jahmir Johnson's time donning the Texas A&M logo isn't over just yet. 

    The Aggies offensive tackle has accepted an invitation to the NLFPA Collegiate Bowl which will be played at the Rose Bowl on January 29, 2022. Johnson is one of two players from Texas A&M that will make the trip out to Pasadena, Calif. later this month, joining defensive tackle Jayden Peevy

    Johnson started 11 games for A&M as a graduate transfer from Tennessee. With the status of being a graduate transfer, the former Vols starter was able to relocate within the SEC without any restrictions, unlike several other players who departed Knoxville following the firing of Jeremy Pruitt. 

    The move to College Station marked the second time that Johnson had entered the transfer portal. A native of Philadelphia, the 6-5, 271-pound lineman initially spent one season at Rhode Island in 2016. He would later head to Arizona Western Junior College before spending three seasons with the Volunteers. 

    The Aggies featured one of the conference's more potent rushing attacks in 2021. With Johnson at left tackle, A&M ranked third in yards per carry (5.3) and seventh in yards per game (183). 

    Prior to signing with Tennessee, Johnson held offers from USC, Missouri, and Texas. Thanks to the COVID-19 eligibility waiver, he was granted one more year of play before heading to the professional level. 

    Johnson is one of two offensive linemen the Aggies will need to replace in 2022. Offensive guard Kenyon Green announced last month he would declare for the NFL draft in April. 

    Green is projected to be a first-round pick and has graded out as the top offensive guard in the 2022 class on early big boards. 

