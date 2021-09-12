Jimbo Fisher Gives Updates On Aggies QB Haynes King

The Texas A&M Aggies lost starting quarterback Haynes King to an injury. Here's what Jimbo Fisher had to say after the game.

Texas A&M's offense suffered a major setback early in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday afternoon in Denver, when starting quarterback Haynes King was forced to exit the game due to a lower-body injury.

The injury occurred early on the Aggies' second drive on a third and 6, as King kept the ball on of a zone-read play in Colorado territory.

King was stopped short of the first down and thrown to the ground. He was slow to get up before hobbling to the sideline on his own power. He was eventually taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

King would later be ruled out for the remainder of the game by the Texas A&M medical staff.

READ MORE: How to Watch And Listen To No. 5 Texas A&M vs. Colorado

After the game, Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher gave an update on the King's status, noting that the team is still waiting for official test results before announcing a diagnosis.

"We're still waiting," Fisher said. "There is not a final analysis yet."

Freshman quarterback Zach Calzada entered the game as his replacement, giving him his first meaningful regular-season action of the young season for Texas A&M.

Calzada competed throughout spring and fall camps for the starting position, with King edging him out before the season opener.

After struggling for the majority of the game following King's exit, Calzada would eventually lead the Aggies on a dramatic game-winning touchdown drive to put them up 10-7.

But if King is forced to miss extended time, the Aggies offense might be in for a big change.

READ MORE: Remember When Colorado Snuffed Out A&M's Title Hopes?

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here