Jimbo Fisher: Aggies OL Luke Matthews 'Medically Done'

One area that the Texas A&M Aggies could ill afford to lose another body in 2022 was along the offensive front.

Unfortunately for the Aggies, head coach Jimbo Fisher has revealed that interior offensive lineman Luke Matthews will be forced to medically retire from football, following a shoulder injury that kept him out for the entirety of the 2021 season.

Matthews did participate in a backup capacity in the season opener against Kent State, but would ultimately miss the remainder of the year.

Matthews also missed all of 2020 with an injury.

An NFL Legacy, Matthews is son of NFL Hall of Famer Bruce Matthews, as well as the younger brother of former Aggies Jake Matthews, Kevin Matthews, and Mike Matthews.

One of the top recruits in the state of Texas coming out of Elkins high school in Missouri City, Texas, Matthews participated in the US Army All-American Bowl as a senior and was expected to be a major player in the Aggies' future plans.

Matthews committed to the Aggies as part of the 2018 recruiting class that featured Leon O'Neal, Jalen Preston, Colten Blanton, Bobby Brown, Jace Sternberger, and others.

In high school, Matthews was named the District 23-5A Newcomer of the year as a sophomore and was a first-team all-district selection in his junior season.

