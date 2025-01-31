Leon O'Neal Jr. Sends Message to Texas A&M Aggies Players: 'It's Time'
Former Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Leon O'Neal Jr. is never shy about his strong allegiance to the 12th Man, and his latest social media message is just another example.
As he often does, O'Neal hopped on X (Twitter) Thursday, but this time, he sent a resounding message to Texas A&M football players as the team continues to prep for the 2025 season. It's clear that O'Neal Jr. would suit up and play for the Aggies next season if he could.
"A&M players it's time to buy in completely," O'Neal Jr. tweeted. "Be real with yourself and attack any physical or mental weaknesses this off-season. This is not a time to think you have time. Be intentional for 24 hours attack everyday with a plan. Work brings confidence but a plan brings direction. Cmon we are rooting for you. Hold each other accountable. Every detail matters. My heart is still with y'all everyday. I can't fight it. It's apart of me."
Take a look:
The Aggies experienced a positive resurgence in the first season under head coach Mike Elko, finishing one win shy of an SEC Championship berth. However, the standard in College Station is now to compete for conference titles, which will inevitably lead to College Football Playoff contention in the new 12-team format.
O'Neal Jr. played four years for Texas A&M where he appeared in 48 games while posting 161 total tackles (108 solo, 10 for loss), one sack, one fumble recovery, 18 passes defended, six interceptions and one touchdown.
Texas A&M will begin the 2025 season at home against UTSA on Saturday, Aug. 30.
