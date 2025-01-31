All Aggies

Leon O'Neal Jr. Sends Message to Texas A&M Aggies Players: 'It's Time'

Leon O'Neal Jr. is looking to motivate the Texas A&M Aggies ahead of the 2025 season.

Zach Dimmitt

Sep 4, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Leon O'Neal Jr. (9) during the third quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Sep 4, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Leon O'Neal Jr. (9) during the third quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Leon O'Neal Jr. is never shy about his strong allegiance to the 12th Man, and his latest social media message is just another example.

As he often does, O'Neal hopped on X (Twitter) Thursday, but this time, he sent a resounding message to Texas A&M football players as the team continues to prep for the 2025 season. It's clear that O'Neal Jr. would suit up and play for the Aggies next season if he could.

Leon O'Neal Jr.
Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Leon O'Neal Jr. (9) defends against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"A&M players it's time to buy in completely," O'Neal Jr. tweeted. "Be real with yourself and attack any physical or mental weaknesses this off-season. This is not a time to think you have time. Be intentional for 24 hours attack everyday with a plan. Work brings confidence but a plan brings direction. Cmon we are rooting for you. Hold each other accountable. Every detail matters. My heart is still with y'all everyday. I can't fight it. It's apart of me."

Take a look:

The Aggies experienced a positive resurgence in the first season under head coach Mike Elko, finishing one win shy of an SEC Championship berth. However, the standard in College Station is now to compete for conference titles, which will inevitably lead to College Football Playoff contention in the new 12-team format.

O'Neal Jr. played four years for Texas A&M where he appeared in 48 games while posting 161 total tackles (108 solo, 10 for loss), one sack, one fumble recovery, 18 passes defended, six interceptions and one touchdown.

Texas A&M will begin the 2025 season at home against UTSA on Saturday, Aug. 30.

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI

MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:

MORE: Buzz Williams Shares Texas A&M's 'Recipe' For Success As Tournament Play Looms

MORE: "No Choice But To Respond!" Buzz Williams Confident In Player Turnaround vs. Sooners

MORE: Texas A&M HC Buzz Williams Abruptly Ends Press Conference After Manny Obaseki Question

MORE: Trey Zuhn Announces Return to Texas A&M Aggies

MORE: Texas A&M Aggies' Ar'maj Reed-Adams Named Among Nation's Top Run Blockers

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Home/Football