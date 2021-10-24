Live Updates: Consistent Offense Smothering South Carolina at Home

COLLEGE STATION -- Never sleep on Saturdays. Even the lesser games can be traps.

Texas A&M enters Saturday on a two-game win streak and has the momentum to finish the season undefeated. Offensively, the run game has found consistency. Defensively, young players are looking like veterans each snap.

That doesn't mean Jimbo Fisher is looking at South Carolina without concerns. This is the SEC after all.

“They’ll come in here loose and being ready to play and compete against us,” Fisher said Monday. “I mean, all games are trap games. You’ve got to understand the importance of your opponents [being] faceless, no matter when you play them."

The Gamecocks (4-3, 1-3 SEC) comes in off the heels of a 21-20 victory over Vanderbilt. Backup quarterback Zeb Noland will start of for the remainder of the season following a foot injury to Luke Doty.

Shane Beamer, the son of legendary coach Frank, understands the pressure of playing in the SEC. His wins haven't been pretty, but the Gamecocks are two wins away from becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2018.

Can the Aggies (5-2, 2-2 SEC) make sure they enter their bye week by winning three in a row?

PREGAME NEWS

- Wide receiver Caleb Chapman is expected to play tonight. The redshirt junior was seen running routes on the sidelines along with the other wide receivers. Chapman has not played since Week 2 against Colorado due to a knee injury.

- Texas A&M wins the toss, they elect to defer to the second half. South Carolina will start the game on offense.

FIRST QUARTER

- A horse collar tackle against A&M's DeMarvin Leal gave the Gamecocks on fresh set of downs. It wouldn't matter. The Aggies would get three straight stops that would lead to a punt. Wide receiver Ainias Smith would return it 95 yards for the touchdown. A&M takes the early lead thanks to stellar blocking from the return game.

Texas A&M 7, South Carolina 0 Scoring Drive: (4 plays, 16 yards, 2:30)

- A holding call against Antonio Johnson negates a first down. Two plays later, the Gamecocks are punting following an open-field tackle by Aaron Hansford.

- A first down run from Isaiah Spiller is the one bright spot. Zach Calzada throws an interception into double coverage to South Carolina's Jaylan Foster. The Gamecocks will begin the drive on their own 38.

- Noland gets the first down on an 18-yard pass to Josh Vann before missing on the next three plays. A&M will begin the drive on their own 10.

- Calzada finds Caleb Chapman for a first down to keep the drive alive. A facemask call against the Gamecocks give an extra 15 yards following a 17-yard completion. Spiller adds another 18 yards and puts the Aggies inside the 20. Two penalties push the Aggies back, but Calzada connects with tight end Jalen Wydermyer across the middle for a 25-yard touchdown. The Aggies take a two score lead early.

Texas A&M 14, South Carolina 0 Scoring Drive: (10 plays, 90 yards, 4:44)

- Noland feels the pressure early. Two designed blitzes forces the QB to run for no gain as the clock struck zero.

END OF FIRST QUARTER: Texas A&M 14, South Carolina 0

- Noland misses his target, leading to a three-and-out.

- A first down throw to Smith puts A&M at midfield. A pass interference call on South Carolina's Cam Smith gives the Aggies a fresh set of downs. Devon Achane puts the team in field goal range. It wouldn't matter as Calzada found Wydermyer on a screen for a 28-yard touchdown. Wydermyer now has two catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns.

Texas A&M 21, South Carolina 0 Scoring Drive: (9 plays, 73 yards, 4:12)

- A muffed snap gives A&M the ball at South Carolina's 7-yard line thanks to a fumble recovery from Aaron Hansford.

- Spiller gets the 1-yard touchdown run to put the Aggies up by 28. A&M capitalizes on the short-field position.

Texas A&M 28, South Carolina 0 Scoring Drive: (3 plays, 6 yards, :40)

- Tyree Johnson continues to his breakout season with his fifth sack. The Aggies have allowed just 11 total yards of offense through nearly two quarters.

- Achane continues to move the sticks with his legs, picking up three first downs, including a 19-yard pickup. Demond Demas puts A&M in the red zone on a 27-yard catch. Two penalties takes A&M out of the 10, leaving Jimbo Fisher to settle for a 32-yard field goal from Seth Small as time expired.

A&M will receive the ball to begin the second half.

HALFTIME: Texas A&M 31, South Carolina 0