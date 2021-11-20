Live Updates: Ground & Pound Senior Day Offense For Aggies Leads Big At Halftime

COLLEGE STATION --Texas A&M seniors will say goodbye to Aggieland and Kyle Field Saturday morning. The Aggies (7-3, 4-3, SEC) return home for the final game at Kyle Field in 2021 as A&M plays host to Prairie View A&M.

Stay locked in with AllAggies.com all four quarters live from College Station as the Aggies look to remain strong to close the season.

FIRST QUARTER

- Two sacks from Jayden Peevy and Ardarious Jones leads to a three-and-out from the Panthers. A&M will begin its drive from the 50.

- A&M picks up first down by Isaiah Spiller before QB Zach Calzada finds Caleb Chapman for a gain of 10. Spiller keeps the drive alive on third down, and later scores on the 11-yard run. A&M takes the early lead at home.

Texas A&M 7, Prairie View A&M 0 Scoring Drive: (10 plays, 55 yards, 4:58)

- On third down, Jawon Jones can't pick up the first down. The Panthers go for it on fourth down and come up short. Aggies will start the drive on PVA&M's 34.

- A 17-yard yard completion to tight end Jalen Wydermyer puts the Aggies inside the 20. Devon Achane carries the load with gains of 6 and 1 to give A&M a 14-0 lead. Both running backs have scored to begin the game.

Texas A&M 14, Prairie View 0 Scoring Drive: (4 plays, 34 yards, 1:21)

- On third down, defensive back Antonio Johnson gets the strip-sack, allowing linebacker Aaron Hansford to get an 18-yard recovery for a touchdown. The Aggies are driving early on both sides of the football.

Texas A&M 21, Prairie View 0

- The Panthers finally pick up a first down on a 6-yard run by Jaden Stewart. The Aggies get their fourth sack of the game by DeMarvin Leal for a loss of six. The Panthers punt, giving A&M the ball on its own

END OF FIRST QUARTER: Texas A&M 21, Prairie View A&M 0

- Calzada finds wide receiver Jalen Preston for a gain of 31. Spiller jukes his way forward for a gain of 23. Calzada can't find Preston on third down, leading to a 27-yard.

Texas A&M 24, Prairie View A&M 0 Scoring Drive: (7 plays, 50 yards, 2:13)

- It's a four-minute drive for the Panthers, but nothing comes of it.

- Moose Muhammad III gets his second touchdown of the season on a 33-yard pass from Calzada. The game feels as if it's getting out of control early with another score.

Texas A&M 31, Prairie View A&M 0 Scoring Drive: (7 plays, 64 yards, 3:26)

- After the Aggies touchdown, the Panthers can't get anything going, and after three plays and three yards, Darbone punts back to the Aggies to the A&M 18 and Muhammad III returns the kick 18 yards to the A&M 40.

- On the first play of the drive, Yulkeith Brown runs 45 yards to the PVAMU 15 for a first down, Achane adds nine more for a first and goal from the 2-yard line. The Aggies call Achane's number on fourth and goal and he gets in for the touchdown, his second rushing touchdown of the day.

Texas A&M 38, Prairie View A&M 0 Scoring Drive: (7 plays, 60 yards, 3:21)

HALFTIME: TEXAS A&M 38, Prairie View A&M 0

THIRD QUARTER

- Amari Daniels run for six yards and gets the first down. Another run from Daniels goes nine yards and first down. Calzada lets the deep fly, finding Muhammad for his second touchdown of the day on a 30-yard score. This could be it for the first-team offense.

Texas A&M 45, Prairie View A&M 0 Scoring Drive: (5 plays, 66 yards, 2:24)

- Fadil Diggs gets his first sack of the season, but Stewart breaks free on third down for a gain of 40. Trazon Conley picks up a first down to keep the drive alive for the Panthers. The Aggies finally get a stop on third down, leading to an eventual 245-yard field goal from Luis Reyes.

Texas A&M 45, Prairie View A&M 3 Scoring Drive: (13 plays, 67 yards, 6:43)

- Blake Bost enters the game and converts on third down. Bost finds Johnson on second down and Daniels on third down keeps the drive alive.

END OF THIRD QUARTER: Texas A&M 45, Prairie View A&M 3

FOURTH QUARTER

- Daniels keeps it in the red zone for the 4-yard touchdown run. It's his first TD of the season.

Texas A&M 52, Prairie View A&M 3 Scoring Drive: (12 plays, 74 yards, 6:31)

- A pass interference call against Deuce Harmon leads to a 15-yard play and a first down. Alex Zettler gets the pass breakup on third down and leads to a punt. A&M will begin its drive on the 40.

- Johnson bulldozes his way forward for a gain of 10. One play later, he gains 20 and later 7. Bost tries to force a play to the end zone, but Drake Chetum breaks in front of the ball for an interception. The Panthers will begin their drive at A&M's 18

- The Panthers go three-and-out. The Aggies will begin at their own 27.

- Darvin Hubbard gain 1 as the clock ticks away. Bost’s pass goes incomplete, leading to fourth down. PVA&M will begin at A&M’s 40.

- Chris Scott comes in at QB to wind down the clock. Another incompletion leads to a fourth down.

- A&M takes a knee and heads into the locker room, looking to play LSU in the season finale.

Final: Texas A&M 52, Prairie View A&M 3