Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    Live Updates: Senior Day Alive and Well From Kyle Field Vs. Prairie View A&M

    Stay up to date with Texas A&M all four quarters live from Kyle Field vs. the Panthers
    Author:

    COLLEGE STATION --Texas A&M seniors will say goodbye to Aggieland and Kyle Field Saturday morning. The Aggies (7-3, 4-3, SEC) return home for the final game at Kyle Field in 2021 as A&M plays host to Prairie View A&M. 

    Stay locked in with AllAggies.com all four quarters live from College Station as the Aggies look remain strong to close the season. 

    FIRST QUARTER

    - Two sacks from Jayden Peevy and Ardarious Jones leads to a three-and-out from the Panthers. A&M will begin its drive from the 50. 

    Recommended Articles

    rawImage
    Play
    Football

    Live Updates: Senior Day Alive and Well From Kyle Field Vs. Prairie View A&M

    Stay up to date with Texas A&M all four quarters live from Kyle Field vs. the Panthers

    17 seconds ago
    rawImage
    Play
    News

    WATCH: Aggies vs. Panthers Week 12 - What To Look For

    The Aggies' season has not gone according to plan, and a four-loss season is certainly still in the cards. That said, what are some things to watch for in Week 12 against Prairie View A&M?

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_16827722
    Play
    Football

    Around The SEC: All Aggies’ Week 12 Picks

    Here are All Aggies’ picks of the weekend from some of the biggest college football games

    17 hours ago

    - A&M picks up first down by Isaiah Spiller before QB Zach Calzada finds Caleb Chapman for a gain of 10. Spiller keeps the drive alive on third down, and later scores on the 11-yard run. A&M takes the early lead at home. 

    Texas A&M 7, Prairie View A&M 0 Scoring Drive: (10 plays, 55 yards, 4:58)

    - On third down, Jawon Jones can't pick up the first down. The Panthers go for it on fourth down and come up short. Aggies will start the drive on PVA&M's 34. 

    - A 17-yard yard completion to tight end Jalen Wydermyer puts the Aggies inside the 20. Devon Achane carries the load with gains of 6 and 1 to give A&M a 14-0 lead. Both running backs have scored to begin the game. 

    Texas A&M 14, Prairie View 0 Scoring Drive: (4 plays, 34 yards, 1:21)

    rawImage
    Football

    Live Updates: Senior Day Alive and Well From Kyle Field Vs. Prairie View A&M

    17 seconds ago
    rawImage
    News

    WATCH: Aggies vs. Panthers Week 12 - What To Look For

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_16827722
    Football

    Around The SEC: All Aggies’ Week 12 Picks

    17 hours ago
    20211115_WBB_GAME_DePaul_KL_0042
    News

    No. 24 A&M Women's Basketball Tops SFA To Start Season 4-0

    21 hours ago
    panthercelebrate
    Football

    Staff Predictions: Senior Day At Kyle Field vs. Prairie View A&M

    Nov 19, 2021
    Kiyaunta Goodwin
    Recruiting

    Texas A&M Recruiting Tracker: Aggies to Host Kentucky Commitment Goodwin

    Nov 18, 2021
    NFL
    Podcast

    Locked On Aggies: Would Mike Elko Leave For Virginia Tech?

    Nov 18, 2021
    USATSI_16967127
    Football

    Texas A&M’s Spiller Named Tyler Rose Award Semi-Finalist

    Nov 18, 2021