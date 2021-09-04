Live Updates: A&M vs Kent State

A&M kicks off the 2021 season at home at Kyle Field on Saturday evening against the Kent State Golden Flashes

The Texas A&M Aggies and the Kent State Golden Flashes are set to battle it out on ESPNU Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. CT in College Station as the Aggies look to start their season off strong and keep their AP Top 10 ranking intact.

This is a game that the Aggies should win against a MAC team that only played four games in a COVID shortened 2020 season. Watch out for Golden Flashes quarterback Dustin Crum who is no longer a secret of the MAC after offensive success last season.

Unfortunately for Crum, the Kent State defense allowed a whopping 424 yards per game while giving up 38 points per contest.

FIRST QUARTER

Kent State wins the toss and deferred. The Aggies returned only three kickoffs in all of 2020. The Aggies start on the ground to Isaiah Spiller. The Aggies drive 75 yards on their first possession of the season and the game to score first, on a 4-yard touchdown pass from King to Ainias Smith. King went 6-for-6 with 49-yards on the drive, averaging 8.2 yards per pass. A&M seemed to move the ball at will against the Kent State defense.

On the ensuing Kent State drive, DeMarvin Leal gets the first sack of the season, but a face mask is called on Brian George, giving Kent St. 15 yards. Kent State is keeping the pace up-tempo on their first drive, keeping the Aggies defense guessing. Dustin Crum scrambled for 24 yards kept the play and drive alive, but Shemar Turner gets a huge sack to keep the Golden Flashes to a successful 30-yard field goal attempt.

Kent State kept the kickoff short as they appeared to try and catch the Aggies off balance and steal a possession after the field goal. Because of that, the Aggies have great field position for their second possession of the game, at the Golden Flashes 46-yard line.

That field position resulted in a 49-yard field goal by Seth Small, giving the Aggies a 10-3 lead with 4:11 remaining in the first quarter. The Golden Flashes continue to keep the fast-paced offensive tempo trying to counter some of the speed of the Aggies.

Haynes King kept a drive alive with his feet for the first time with a 13-yard scramble late in the first quarter. Haynes King finishes the first quarter 7-of-10 for 62-yards and one touchdown. Dustin Crum is 5-of-6 for 49 yards, no touchdowns or interceptions.

In the first quarter, A&M running back Isaiah Spiller joined the 2,000-yard club. It's 10-3 Aggies at the end of the first quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

THIRD QUARTER

FOURTH QUARTER