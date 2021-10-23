Live Updates: Texas A&M Takes On Scrappy South Carolina

COLLEGE STATION -- Never sleep on Saturdays. Even the lesser games can be traps.

Texas A&M enters Saturday on a two-game win streak and has the momentum to finish the season undefeated. Offensively, the run game has found consistency. Defensively, young players are looking like veterans each snap.

That doesn't mean Jimbo Fisher is looking at South Carolina without concerns. This is the SEC after all.

“They’ll come in here loose and being ready to play and compete against us,” Fisher said Monday. “I mean, all games are trap games. You’ve got to understand the importance of your opponents [being] faceless, no matter when you play them."

The Gamecocks (4-3, 1-3 SEC) comes in off the heels of a 21-20 victory over Vanderbilt. Backup quarterback Zeb Noland will start of for the remainder of the season following a foot injury to Luke Doty.

Shane Beamer, the son of legendary coach Frank, understands the pressure of playing in the SEC. His wins haven't been pretty, but the Gamecocks are two wins away from becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2018.

Can the Aggies (5-2, 2-2 SEC) make sure they enter their bye week by winning three in a row?

PREGAME NEWS

- Wide receiver Caleb Chapman is expected to play tonight. The redshirt junior was seen running routes on the sidelines along with the other wide receivers. Chapman has not played since Week 2 against Colorado due to a knee injury.

- Texas A&M wins the toss, they elect to defer to the second half. South Carolina will start the game on offense.

FIRST QUARTER

- A horse collar tackle against A&M's DeMarvin Leal gave the Gamecocks on fresh set of downs. It wouldn't matter. The Aggies would get three straight stops that would lead to a punt. Wide receiver Ainias Smith would return it 95 yards for the touchdown. A&M takes the early lead thanks to stellar blocking from the return game.

Texas A&M 7, South Carolina 0