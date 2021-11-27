Skip to main content
    November 28, 2021
    Live Updates: Aggies Look to Send Ed Orgeron Packing In Death Valley Vs. LSU

    Live from Tiger Stadium, make sure you stick with AllAggies.com for four quarters of action
    BATON ROUGE La. -- Ed Orgeron lifted the College Football Playoff trophy just 81 miles east of Tiger Stadium in January of 2020. He embraced LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as the Tigers finished a perfect 15-0 to close out a record-setting 2019 season. 

    Two years later, his time with the program is over. Orgeron will be coaching his final game on Saturday night against No. 15 Texas A&M. The Aggies (8-3, 4-3 SEC) aren't messing around, though. Even without the chance to make the College Football Playoff, they could make their own history under fourth-year coach Jimbo Fisher. 

    The Tigers (5-6, 2-5 SEC) must win to keep their bowl eligible status alive. In what has become dubbed the new "rivalry" game since A&M joined the SEC in 2012, LSU remains undefeated at home, posting a 4-0 record. 

    The Aggies continue to grow since the arrival of Fisher in 2018. Since his arrival in College Station, A&M has posted a 2-1 record against LSU, including the seven overtime victory back in Kyle Field that shocked the SEC stratosphere. 

    Should A&M win on Saturday, a chance for a 10-win season remains alive. So do hopes for a New Year's Six Bowl game, but other programs must provide the extra push to move the Aggies into contention on conference championship weekend. 

    Live Updates: Aggies Look to Send Ed Orgeron Packing In Death Valley Vs. LSU

    Make sure to stick with AllAggies.com live from Tiger Stadium as A&M looks to finish the 2021 season on the right note with a two-game winning streak. 

    FIRST QUARTER 

    - Texas A&M won the toss and elected to defer until the second half. The Tigers, led by QB Max Johnson, connects with Malik Nabers on first down to reach midfield. A holding call against A&M's Tyreek Chapell keeps the drive alive a tad longer. A stop by Jayden Peevy forces a fourth down, but LSU's Tyrion Davis Price nabs a gain of 3. The Tigers can't convert after eating up six minutes, leading to a 50-yard field goal from Cade York. 

    LSU 3, Texas A&M 0 Scoring Drive: (13 plays, 44 yards, 6:22)

    - A&M QB Zach Calzada comes out throwing early, connecting for a 10-yard gain with Devon Achane. A third down throw from Calzada is batted at the line of scrimmage by LSU's Neil Farrell Jr., leading to a punt. The Tigers begin the drive at their 14. 

    - LSU is trusting its run game, picking up a first down with Davis-Price nabbing 10 and Johnson grabbing 4 to keep the drive alive. Johnson finds Jaray Jenkins for a gain of 19, putting the Tigers back in Aggie territory. Johnson misses back-to-back throws, leading to a punt. The Aggies will begin the drive at their own 9.  

