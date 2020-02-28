Locked On Aggies: Destinations For Davis

COLLEGE STATION — The NFL Draft could be the make or break place for multiple players when it comes to their future. For Quartney Davis, it not a matter of where he will be drafted, but where.

The junior wideout tallied 54 catches for 616 yards and four touchdowns during his final season in College Station. That said, those numbers were expected to be better after the success of 2018. With miscommunications and a lack of stability on the road, Davis was one of the many Aggies to see his stock take a tumble.

Now in Indianapolis, the Aggie wideout will have the chance to test his skills in front of all 32 teams. A lousy outing could cost him several rounds, while an exceptional process could have him looking like a mid-day selection. That will talk into contract guarantees and potential playing time early on.

The question is, where is his best fit at the next level and where could teams select him?

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with AllAggies, is a daily podcast to provide insight to the world for Texas A & M sports. On Thursday's show, we look at the strengths and weaknesses' of Davis and where he could land at the next level.

