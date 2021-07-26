Locked On Aggies: Should Texas A&M Be Mad At The SEC For The Texas Expansion Debacle?

On today's episode, how mad should Texas A&M be at Greg Sankey and the SEC for leaving them in the dark?

Whether Texas A&M fans like it or not, Texas and Oklahoma soon will be headed to the Southeastern Conference.

On Monday, both schools proclaimed in a joint statement that they plan to leave the Big 12 once their current deal is up. However, the two also stated they intend to honor their existing grant of rights agreement, the contract that relates to revenue from TV. The agreement runs through the 2024-25 season.

The Longhorns and Sooners will soon ask to join the SEC. This of course could take time. It also must be voted upon by all other 14 schools, requiring a 75 percent in favor rate of the two joining the conference.

So how does all of this affect Texas A&M and its standing with the SEC?

A&M boosters are furious that SEC commissioner Greg Sankey elected to leave them in the dark. Although they will not leave the conference, there's a clear indication that they will no longer trust the heads running the show in Birmingham, Ala.

Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork released a statement, saying the 12th Man would welcome all challengers to the SEC. Before that, the AD went on the Paul Finebaum Show and stated they want to be the only school from the state to represent the conference.

In the end, that was too good to be true. However, do the Aggies have a right to be this upset at two Big 12 schools joining a conference where "it just means more?"

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On today's show, host Cole Thompson breaks down the positives and negatives of Texas and OU joining the conference.

