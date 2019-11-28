Aggie
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Recruiting

Locked on Aggies: Thankful This Thanksgiving

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A&M will not be playing today. They will be at home in Kyle Field, prepping for their matchup against LSU this coming weekend. 

But with Thanksgiving here and the holiday season around the corner, there's plenty to be thankful for overall. The Aggies will finish with an above .500 record for the eighth-consecutive season. Since joining the SEC, the team has been consistent in the rankings and near the top of the standings. A&M will also head back to bowl season for the 11th straight year. 

While some will look at the season in failure, others see promise. The team is heading in the proper direction under Jimbo Fisher and should only benefit from that this year. 

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with Sports Illustrated's Aggie Maven, is here to bring you round coverage surrounding all this Texas A&M. On Thursday's special Thanksgiving show, we discuss what we are most thankful for surrounding Texas A&M over the past decade. 

Listen to Thursday's episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding College Football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fisher Gives Update on Injured Aggies Duo

Cole Thompson
0

Both Ainias Smith and Elijah Blades are questionable

Texas A&M vesus Texas: The Non-Existent Thanksgiving Tradition

Cole Thompson
0

Texas A&M should be playing tonight. Instead, they won't.

Behind Enemy Lines: Breaking Down LSU with LSU Maven

Cole Thompson
1 0

Aggie Maven was joined by LSU Maven's Glen West

Texas A&M Media Bowl Projections Heading into Week 13

Cole Thompson
0

Here's where the national media has Texas A&M playing

Locked on Aggies: Into the Tiger's Den

Cole Thompson
0

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Thompson
1 0

The Aggies fought back, but it was too late

Locked on Aggies: Chatting Bout Burrow

Cole Thompson
0

Is Joe Burrow the real deal?

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Thompson
0

If Jimbo Fisher is talking about quarterbacks, you best listen

Aggies in the NFL: Evans Joins Historic Club With Sunday's Outing

Cole Thompson
0

Mike Evans is the only other receiver to start his career with six 1,000 yard seasons.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Thompson
1 0

Where will the Aggies be playing come bowl season?