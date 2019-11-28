Locked on Aggies: Thankful This Thanksgiving

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A & M will not be playing today. They will be at home in Kyle Field, prepping for their matchup against LSU this coming weekend.

But with Thanksgiving here and the holiday season around the corner, there's plenty to be thankful for overall. The Aggies will finish with an above .500 record for the eighth-consecutive season. Since joining the SEC, the team has been consistent in the rankings and near the top of the standings. A & M will also head back to bowl season for the 11th straight year.

While some will look at the season in failure, others see promise. The team is heading in the proper direction under Jimbo Fisher and should only benefit from that this year.

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with Sports Illustrated's Aggie Maven, is here to bring you round coverage surrounding all this Texas A & M. On Thursday's special Thanksgiving show, we discuss what we are most thankful for surrounding Texas A & M over the past decade.

