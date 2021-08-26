LSU Defensive Players To Watch Vs Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies will face an LSU defense that can only be described as a disaster last season.

The LSU defensive line returns all four starters from last season, but things need to change elsewhere. The Tigers allowed a school-record 34.9 points and 492 yards per game last season

READ MORE: A&M Adds Mountain West Opponent To Football Schedule

New defensive coordinator Daronte Jones says he will improve on last season's 4-3 defense and change it to take advantage of his defense's athleticism.

Aside from that defensive line, improvement is needed on a defense that ranked 124th overall nationally in college football.

Stay tuned to AllAggies.com as we continue our preview series of each team on the Aggies schedule in the coming weeks.

READ MORE: A&M Commit To Appear On National TV

Now, on to the Tigers.

LB - Navonteque Strong

After helping Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to the NJCAA national championship as a freshman, Strong registered 59 tackles, including 11.5 for a loss, and five sacks in six games in his sophomore campaign. With senior Micah Baskerville missing spring camp to focus on academics, it could be Strong's time to shine.

CB - Derek Stingley Jr

LSU's secondary struggled last season, but it wasn't because of Stingley. He remains one of college football's premier shut-down corners. Despite being limited to seven games in 2020 with an injury, Stingley finished with 27 tackles, five passes defended, and a fumble recovery. In the last two seasons, he has recorded 65 tackles and six interceptions.

LB - Damone Clark

Clark led the team in tackles in 2020 with 63, eight more than the next player on the list, Micah Baskerville. Baskerville skipped spring practice and this will give Clark an opportunity to develop even further.

CB - Eli Ricks

Ricks is a 2020 All-American who returned two of his team-high four interceptions for touchdowns last season. Preseason All-America in 2021 after earning numerous postseason honors a year ago. He did not play like a true freshman a year ago, starting seven games. He's your typical cover corner with great ball skills and has all of the tools necessary to be a dominant player in the SEC. He appeared in all 10 games as a true freshman.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here