    • November 25, 2021
    LSU Defensive Players To Watch Vs Texas A&M

    The Texas A&M Aggies face an emotionally charged LSU team saying goodbye to its head coach
    The LSU Tigers allowed a school-record 34.9 points and 492 yards per game last season, and things haven't gotten much better in 2021.

    New defensive coordinator Daronte Jones said he wanted to improve on last season's 4-3 defense and change it to take advantage of his defense's athleticism. But that was easier said than done.

    In 2021 the Tigers' defense ranks 77th nationally allowing 404.6 yards per game, including 156.1 yards on the ground, 68th in the country, and 90th in the nation in passing yards allowed with 248.5.

    The Tigers' defense also ranks 67th nationally allowing 27.3 points per game.

    Now, on to the Tigers:

    DE B. J. Olujari

    50526537037-02cb8fc3a4-o

    Olujari leads the team with six sacks on the year, for 46 yards. The 6-foot-3, 244-pound sophomore has also contributed 43 tackles on the year, good for fifth on the team.

    S Jay Ward

    1292157190

    Ward leads the Tigers in interceptions in 2021 with two. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound junior also has 33 tackles and one forced fumble on the year.

    LB Damone Clark

    maxresdefault

    Clark leads the team with 126 tackles in 2021 and is fourth on the team with three sacks. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound senior from Baton Rouge also has one interception on the season to go along with two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

    LB Micah Baskerville

    ef55161e-ee62-4c53-9d29-3839884703e4-USATSI_13905335

    Baskerville is second on the Tigers with 77 tackles, while also having two sacks on the season. The 6-foot-1, 231-=poiund senior from Shreveport, Louisiana also has one interception on the season.

