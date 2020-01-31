Madubuike Earns Top 100 NFL Draft Grade From Pro Football Focus

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A & M could see as many as seven former Aggies make their mark in the NFL Draft. While five players would declare early, only one could potentially hear their name called sooner than later this April.

Pro Football Focus has been a tool to help measure the future success of players in the NFL. While sometimes it's a shot in the dark formula, PFF has been known for its ability to track talent and provide a sound grade for both current and future players in the league.

It looks like Justin Madubuike could be one player on the rise heading into the draft process.

In their last player rankings, PFF gave ranked the former Aggie defensive lineman as the 62nd player in their top 100. Both before and following the Senior Bowl down in Mobile, Madubuike remained in the same location.

The former defensive tackle played a significant role in Mike Elko's defense for 2019. Madubuike would lead the Aggies in sacks (.5.5) while also tallying 45 tackles, 11.5 tackles for losses, a forced fumble and an interception. He would forgo his final season of eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft last December.

Madubuike would not suit up for the team's 24-21 victory over Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl. For his Aggie career, the defensive tackle would finish with 105 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for losses, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles and one career interception.

A majority of draft analysts believe Madubuike could fall in the middle of the second round as a high upside pick. Although the Aggies took a step back in run defense after finishing top three in 2018, the junior standout excelled in his role. A strong combine performance in Indianapolis in February could have Madubuike begin to trickle on the back end of first-round conversations.

According to PFF's ranking, Madubuike is currently the seventh-ranked interior defensive lineman and the fifth player from the Southeastern Conference. Others include Auburn's Derrick Brown (11th), South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw (12th), Missouri's Jordan Elliott (21st), Auburn's Marlon Davidson (41st), TCU's Ross Blacklock (55th) and Oklahoma Neville Gallimore (60th).