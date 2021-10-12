Major Aggies Target Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy Announces College Choice

Texas A&M has had a great year on the recruiting trail in 2022, securing elite commitments at all levels of the field on both sides of the ball in multiple classes.

However, there are still plenty of names on the board for the Aggies to pursue, including Lakeland (FL) interior defensive lineman, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, who made his college choice on Tuesday afternoon.

Unfortunately for the Aggies, this one did not go their way, with Brownlow Dindy selecting the Oklahoma Sooners, and head coach Lincoln Riley as his future home.

Sitting as the Nation's No. 3 interior defensive lineman and No. 10 overall player, the 6-foot-3, 280-pound Brownlow-Dindy had originally narrowed his list to just the Aggies and the Sooners at the end of August and held offers from the likes of Ohio State, Clemson, Florida, LSU and USC among many more elite suitors.

Despite ultimately losing out on the Brownlow Dindy sweepstakes, A&M still is in serious contention for other elite defensive linemen such as Powell (Tenn.) defensive tackle Walter Nolen (No. 1 IDL, No. 2 national), Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace Edge Shemar Stewart (No. 2 Edge, No. 7 national), Duncanville (TX) Edge Omari Abor (No. 4 Edge, No. 31 national), and IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) IDL, Bear Alexander.

You can view Brownlow-Dindy's full scouting report from SI All-American below:

A physically-imposing and highly coordinated athlete, Dindy has shocking straight-line speed. He lacks premiere bend off the edge, something that we’re anticipating will bump him down inside the tackle at the next level, but makes up for it in footwork and quickness. Absolutely vicious tackler. Good pass rush moves; he’s even used “the hump” with some success. Dindy stuns his opponent by popping their shoulders up (some call it knock-back) and earning leverage. His junior year film is a clinic on quick get-offs. He has one of the fastest first steps in the country we've seen to date. He tested off the charts the summer prior to his junior season (4.89 forty, 10-foot broad jump), and according to our sources, he's only getting faster.

