    December 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Max Johnson Brings Experience To Aggieland

    After unsuccessfully recruiting Johnson twice before, Jimbo Fisher gets his prize - The Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast
    Author:

    Max Johnson's time in Baton Rouge was as uncertain as it was inconsistent. He was not the favorite of coach Ed Orgeron entering camp but started most of the 2021 season for LSU only after incumbent starter Myles Brennan broke his arm before the season.

    Welcome to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz, from AllAggies.com and DSP Media.

    Johnson inherited an abysmal running game that ranked 114th in the country averaging just 108.1 yards per game and suffered through a season where his receiving corps was decimated with injuries, playing without LSU's top talent at that position.

    In spite of all that, Johnson put up more than respectable passing numbers, including a completion percentage of 60.2, 2,815 yards, and 27 touchdowns to just six interceptions.

    However, Johnson never found a comfort zone with LSU. In 2021, his sophomore season, he had to wait behind Brennan and T.J. Finley, who has since transferred to Aubrun, to get a shot at being the starter and was benched several times for the true freshman Garrett Nussmeier, the son of current Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier.

    But Johnson gained experience, both on-field against the strong opposing defenses the LSU SEC West schedule brought, and off-the-field experience dealing with teammates and uncertain circumstances surrounding the position he plays.  

    And that experience can be invaluable during his time with the Aggies where Johnson will serve as a possible replacement for the recently departed Zach Calzada. Along with Haynes King and Conner Weigman, Johnson will be one of three scholarship quarterbacks for A&M that will be competing for the starting role, a situation he's familiar with from his time with the Tigers.

    Johnson joining the Aggies should be no surprise to those who have followed the recruiting of coach Jimbo Fisher. When Fisher was still with Florida State, he heavily recruited and offered Johnson, and the Seminoles were thought to be a favorite since Johnson's father Brad played there before joining the NFL and winning a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    Fisher again offered Johnson soon after joining the Aggies. 

    While a starting spot for Johnson is not certain, he obviously brings something to the field that King and Weigman lack: experience.

