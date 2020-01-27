Miller Records Sack in Pro Bowl Victory

COLLEGE STATION - Von Miller might not have had the best NFL season, but perhaps Sunday's Pro Bowl could lead to better results in the future.

The former Texas A & M defender and current Denver Broncos star was named to his eighth Pro Bowl selection for the 2020 season. On the final play of the first quarter, Miller, 30, would bring down Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson for a 7-yard sack.

The AFC roster would go on to win, 38-33, largely in part of former A & M quarterback Ryan Tannehill's 60-yard touchdown pass to Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark. Miller would record one tackle and one sack in the team's victory.

Drafted second overall by Denver in 2011, Miller has been a pride toward the 12th in the NFL. In all but two seasons, the veteran outside linebacker has finished the year with over 10 sacks, his most coming in 2012 (18.5). Miller has also finished in all but one season with over 30 tackles and at least one forced fumble.

A staple recruit in the Dennis Franchione era, the DeSoto, Texas native was a wrecking machine against Big 12 offenses for the Aggies. In four years with A & M, Miller would tally 104 total tackles, 50.5 tackles for losses, 33 sacks, seven forced fumbles and an interception. Miller was also a two-time All-American and won the Butkus Award in 2010.

For his NFL career, Miller has collected 489 total tackles, 106 sacks, 25 forced fumbles, 21 pass deflections and two interceptions.