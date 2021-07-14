Mississippi State Bulldogs Defensive Players to Watch Vs. Texas A&M Aggies

The Aggies host the Bulldogs, who lack depth at defense.

In this week five matchup, the Aggies continue their conference schedule and play host to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs struggled on both offense and defense, amassing a 4-7 record a year ago. The biggest concern for MSU in 2021 will likely be depth. The roster returns 16 of 22 starters on both sides of the ball, and those players look to improve from last season.

MSU’s defense last season allowed an unremarkable 389.7 yards and 28.1 points per game.

They return 8 starters from a year ago, and that starting unit is steady, but behind the starters are question marks.

Key Bulldog Defensive Players:

LB Aaron Brule

Junior Aaron Brule returns as last season's leading tackler and should be a centerpiece of defensive coordinator Zach Arnett's group.

Brule started all 11 games in 2020 after making his first career start against reigning national champion LSU. He notched a career-best 10 tackles in that game, six of which were unassisted, and recorded a solo sack late in the fourth quarter.

LB Tyrus Wheat

Senior Tyrus Wheat appeared in nine games with eight starts and ranked tied for No. 12 in the FBS and No. 2 in the SEC in fumble recoveries with two.

Wheat was No. 82 nationally and No. 8 in the SEC with .56 sacks per game.

CB Emmanuel Forbes

Sophomore Emmanuel Forbes leads all active FBS student-athletes in interception return touchdowns with three and is tied for No. 2 nationally in defensive touchdowns with three. He also ranks tied for No. 8 in non-offensive touchdowns with three, interception return yards with 183, and is No. 63 in interceptions with three.

CB Martin Emerson

Junior Martin Emerson started all 11 games for the Bulldogs in 2020 and earned placement as the No. 7 cornerback in the FBS and No. 3 in the SEC in coverage grade at 82.9 by PFF. He was tied for No. 11 in forced incompletions with 11 among Power Five cornerbacks per PFF.

Emerson earned honorable mention All-America by PFF at the Flex D position and earned second-team All-SEC honors from PFF at cornerback.

