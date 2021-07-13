Mississippi State Bulldogs Offensive Players To Watch Vs Texas A&M

Kicking off October, the Texas A&M Aggies play host to SEC rival Mississippi State Bulldogs.

To call the Mississippi State season unpredictable might be an understatement. The offense struggled to keep up with head coach Mike Leach's 'Air Raid' offense last season, limping to a 4-7 record.

With eight starters returning on offense, that starting unit is stout. Last season's starting quarterback K.J. Costello set an SEC recording by passing for 623 yards in an upset of LSU during the 2020 season opener.

Hopes were high for the success of Leach's 'Air Raid' offense in the SEC after that season opener but hopes soon faded, as the offense struggled against zone defenses.

A lot of his success this season will depend on offensive consistency. The quarterback position could be up for grabs. Freshman Will Rogers took over for Costello last year and is the odds on favorite for 2021. But he will be challenged by Southern Miss transfer Jack Abraham and true freshman Sawyer Robinson.

Key Bulldogs players to watch:

QB Will Rogers

Sophomore Will Rogers appears to be the favorite for the starting quarterback position heading into 2021. He took over for the injured K.J. Costello midseason and showed signs he could be a reliable, productive passer in the Air Raid.

Rogers appeared in nine games with six starts, became the seventh true freshman to start at quarterback in MSU history, and completed a school-record 45 passes at Ole Miss.

WR Jaden Walley

Also a sophomore, Jaden Walley set MSU's single-season record for receiving yardage by a freshman and posted four straight 100-plus-yard games.

Walley broke the 43-year old record for single-season receiving yards by a freshman in his ninth game of the season versus Auburn and ended 2020 with 718 yards receiving to lead the team. Walley was the first freshman wideout to lead the team in receiving since 2009.

RB Jo'quavious Marks

Marks appeared in all 11 games with eight starts and set the single-season mark for receptions by a freshman and by a running back with 60 catches.

His 10 receptions against Arkansas on October 3 are the most by a Mississippi State freshman in a single game in program history.

In 2020, Marks combined with Will Rogers and Jaden Walley to make MSU the only FBS program starting true freshmen at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver.

