How to Watch, Listen, Stream Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State

The Texas A&M Aggies will continue SEC action when they travel to Mississippi State on Saturday. Here is how to watch and listen.

The Texas A&M Aggies have an opportunity to improve to 2-0 in SEC action when they travel to Starkville, Miss, to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 3 p.m. Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium.

The Aggies (3-1, 1-0 SEC) enter the game at No. 17 in the AP Top 25, a six-spot jump from last week. That came after the Aggies handed the Arkansas Razorbacks their first loss of the season, 23-21, in the Southwest Classic in Arlington, Texas.

Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week after finishing with a team-high 13 tackles against the Razorbacks. But, the win came at a cost, as the Aggies will have to do without wide receiver Ainias Smith for the remainder of the season after he suffered an injury in the game.

Mississippi State (3-1, 0-1) is coming off a 45-14 win over Bowling Green in non-conference action. The Bulldogs’ SEC loss came to LSU two weeks ago.

Saturday brings the Aggies’ first true road game of the season after three home games and one neutral-site game. The Aggies are facing a Bulldog team they’ve beaten in two of the last three meetings.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Aggies’ matchup against the Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon:

Game Information: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 1, 3 p.m. CT

Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.

Betting via SI SportsBook

How to Watch, Listen, Stream Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State

The Texas A&M Aggies will continue SEC action when they travel to Mississippi State on Saturday. Here is how to watch and listen.

Spread: Texas A&M +4

Over/Under: 45.5

Moneyline: Texas A&M +155 (-118), Mississippi State -200 (-110)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Texas A&M Radio Network; Sirius/XM Channel 106/192 (XM 963).

