COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Jashaun Corbin wanted to play for Jimbo Fisher. It was apparent when the Florida native de-committed from his hometown program of Florida State to follow the coach to College Station.

Two seasons later, the Rockledge native will be looking for a new program to represent in 2020. The sophomore running back announced earlier this week he would be leaving the program and entering the transfer portal.

Many around the program were blown back by Cobrin's choice, but perhaps none more than his teammates. Several were caught off guard, thinking it was a false report when officially announced.

"I wish the best for him," Junior wide receiver Jhamon Aubson said. "I had no idea that was going to happen."

Following the early signing period, Fisher addressed the situation to the media on Wednesday evening. Although not going into details of the departure, the Aggies coach felt there were no ill-thoughts between the two mutually departing after two years in the program.

"I have the utmost respect for Jashuan," Fisher said. "He's a tremendous young man and a heck of a player. Would've been for us again."

Fisher did not close the door on Corbin potentially returning from the portal at a later time. Sophomore tight end Glenn Beal returned to the Aggies following a brief stint into the re-recruiting process.

Should Corbin feel his chances best suit him at Kyle Field, he could return to the program in a matter of weeks. From there, it would be up to Fisher to leave a roster spot open. Chances are he'd take back the sophomore with open arms.

"You’ll never know how this thing turns out in the portal," Fisher said. "You [can] get guys back. … As you talk things out and work through things, you never know, but at the same time, Jashaun was a heck of a player.”

Corbin began the season as the team's starter following the departure of Trayveon Williams. In Week 2 against Clemson, he would suffer a season-ending hamstring injury, allowing freshman standout Isaiah Spiller. The Klein Collins product would rush 869 yards and nine touchdowns, finishing ninth in the SEC on the ground.

Should Corbin's career at A & M officially come to an end, he will finish with 483 yards on 96 carries and two touchdowns. The Aggies will face Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27 at NRG Stadium.