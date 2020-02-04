NFL Draft: Four Aggies Drafted in Seven Round Mock

COLLEGE STATION - The Cincinnati Bengals are on the clock.

With the Kansas City Chiefs hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, the 2020 NFL Draft is officially in motion. Although fans will have to wait several months before the showdown in Las Vegas, the process is officially underway.

Mock drafts will rule the internet over the coming days. Some will feature only a 32 first-round while others will show all 256 picks heading into the NFL combine. As for Texas A & M, they should be well represented in April when likely four to six players hear their name called.

According to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, there will be four Aggies making a name for themselves at the next level come April.

In his latest seven-round mock draft, Miller named four former Aggies that he expects to hear their names called. Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (56th), wide receiver Quartney Davis (141st), defensive back Debione Renfro (180th) and wide receiver Kendrick Rogers (211th), all were selected in Miller's pool.

Madubuike, who was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the second round, could see his stock rise with a strong combine performance in Indianapolis this month. The 330-pound defender led the Aggies in sacks (5.5) and tallied 42 tackles in his final season with the team.

Several media outlets project Madubuike to be a mid-second round selection and could rise into the late first-round following the combine.

Davis, who was selected by the Washington Redskins in the fourth round of Miller's mock, could see a rise with better numbers in Indianapolis. Davis was a member of the North team at the Senior Bowl but left with mixed results according to scouts.

Speed will allow Davis to flourish at the next level, as will his versatility. The junior declared following graduation last December, stating that it was best for his career to move on from College Station. He finished the 2019 season with 54 catches for 616 yards and four touchdowns.

Renfro and Rogers are expected to be late additions to teams even with strong outings in Indy. According to Miller, Renfro, who spent the majority of his time at A & M at cornerback, could be moving to safety at the next level. The Dallas Cowboys were projected to pick him with the final selection on the sixth round.

Renfro has a mixed season with the Aggies due to off the field concerns. Following missing the first two games of the season, the junior defensive back tallied 21 tackles, four pass deflections and 1.5 sacks.

Rogers was highly-touted as a premier receiver following his sophomore season. Injuries and a slow start nearly negated all the promise from the year prior. Finishing with 30 catches for 351 yards and two touchdowns, Miller projects the 6-foot-4 wideout to land with the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round.

One player who was not mentioned that could also be a high-value pick would be punter Branden Mann. One of the more decorated special team players in NCAA history, the senior set a record for average punt yards in 2018 (51 yards) on his way to a Ray Guy title.

For clarification, Miller did not have a single team select a predominate special teams player selected in the seven-round mock. Mann is expected to be a middle day 3 selection heading into the combine later this month.