NFL Draft: Where to Watch Texas A&M Players

COLLEGE STATION — Sometimes the best things come in small packages. While Texas A & M may not feature a plethora of players, teams will be able to focus on the successful 12th Man members in attendance at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Four former Aggies are set to make their mark during the week up in Indianapolis for the 2020 NFL Combine. Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike will highlight the class while wide receivers Kendrick Rogers, Quartney Davis and punter Braden Mann follow.

Each player will have the opportunity to better their stock heading into the final hours of the event. Someone such as Madubuike will need a stellar outing to find himself in that first-round status. Other players like Rogers will need a strong performance to merit a draftable grade.

Rogers and Davis will kick off the combine Thursday afternoon as quarterbacks, tight ends and wide receivers are expected to work out. Mann will follow Friday working with the special teams while Madubuike will close out the events Sunday afternoon.

The 2020 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 23-25. It will be aired on multiple platforms, including NFL Network, ESPN and ABC. This will be the first time the draft has been held in Las Vegas as the city recently acquired the likes of the Raiders from Oakland.

Here is the schedule for each player and their positional breakdown for the weekend up in Indianapolis.

Thursday, February 27: Quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends

Friday, February 28: Placekickers, special teams, offensive linemen, running backs

Saturday, February 29: Defensive linemen, linebackers

Sunday, March 1: Defensive backs

ABC will present a two-hour special, starting at Noon, on March 2nd from Indianapolis that will feature drills by quarterbacks and wide receivers. It marks the first time that the NFL combine will be televised on broadcast TV.