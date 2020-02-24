NFL: Four Aggies To Shine At Combine In Indianapolis

COLLEGE STATION — While the XFL will continue to show that football could perhaps survive outside the NFL, the league will begin prepping for next season with the NFL Combine this week.

Hundreds of potential prospects will travel across the country to test their skills down in Indianapolis, Ind. for a chance to hear their name called in April's Draft. The 337 players selected by the NFL will test their speed, strength and mental processing skills over the next week to be evaluated where they best fit at the next level.

As for Texas A & M, they will be well represented this week by their next back of NFL stars.

Defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, wide receiver Quartney Davis, wide receiver Kendrick Rogers and punter Braden Mann will highlight this year's draft class as they test their chances at the NFL Combine this week. With 16 drills that could define their role at the professional level, the four Aggies will have the opportunity to boost their stock or watch it diminish in the span of a weekend.

Madbubuike will highlight the class as one of the top interior defensive lineman coming out of the Southeastern Conference. The junior announced in early December via Twitter that he was declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft and would not suit up with the team in their Texas Bowl victory against Oklahoma State.

During his final season in College Station, Madubuike came as advertised, displaying pure power and speed from the defensive tackle position. As Mike Elko's top defender, he'd tally 11.5 tackles for losses, 45 tackles, 5.5 sacks, a forced fumble, an interception and a blocked kick on the way to a 7-5 finish. Multiple mock drafts project Madubuike as a second round talent heading into the week.

Davis could be the player with the most to gain from Indy. After a mixed review performance at the 2020 Senior Bowl, the junior wideout is expected to bounce back in front of scouts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The junior declared following the 24-21 victory over Oklahoma State last season. Davis did graduate on time as he was redshirted during his first season with the maroon and white. During his three years as a full-time player, the 6-foot-1 wideout collected 99 catches for 1,211 yards and 11 career touchdowns.

After a promising first season under Jimbo Fisher, several scouts believed the speedy slot target could jump into the first round conversation. A four-touchdown season later now has scouts wondering his full potential. Davis is currently expected to be a high selection on day 3 of the draft in April.

Rogers perhaps was the biggest disappointment for the Aggies — if not the whole SEC after the end to his sophomore campaign. Injuries and a change of production limited the junior's success in College Station during the 2019 year as he'd finish with 30 receptions for 351 yards and two touchdowns.

The draft room could be an enigma for the former Aggie split end. With the size (6-foot-3) to be considered a quality man weapon, perhaps that and a strong performance could boost Rogers into early late-round selections. Should he struggle or find himself slipping during the drills, he could not hear his name called at all.

Mann will likely be the least exciting player to watch from A & M despite his honors over the years. The senior landed 28 punts of 50-or-more yards with 23 kicks touching down inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. In 2018, Mann shattered the NCAA record book as he set marks for single-game punt average, 50-yard punts in a season, and season punting average on his way to Ray Gay Award.

The NFL Combine will officially begin Thursday, Feb.26 and conclude Sunday, Mar.1. All events can be viewed on NFL Network.