Oklahoma State's Kolby Harvell-Peel Out for Texas Bowl

HOUSTON, Texas - Oklahoma State might be one of the better defenses in the Big 12, but they'll be without a key player on Friday night.

Safety Kolby Harvell-Peel will miss the 2019 Texas Bowl with a knee injury. The sophomore defensive back, who grew up just outside of College Station, was injured on the final play of the season against Oklahoma last month.

Harvell-Peel will finish the season with 71 total tackles, 13 pass deflections, five interceptions and a sack.

"He's played at a very high level. He's been around the ball the whole time," Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. "If there's ever a ball tipped or on the ground rolling around, he happens to be in the area, and he's made plays. He's been a good leader for us.

"It's unfortunate that he can't play in the game, but he's been a really good leader for us, and we're looking forward to his future at Oklahoma State.”

The Cowboys were short-handed to begin the game in the secondary before Harvell-Peel's injury. Fellow safety Tre Sterling will miss the first half due to a suspension caused by a targeting penalty against OU. Freshman Jason Taylor II and sophomore Tanner McCalister will likely be named the starters heading into Friday's matchup.

Harvell-Peel was voted by the team as the defensive MVP. He was a first-team All-Big 12 defensive back by the coaches and the Associated Press.

Texas A & M and Oklahoma State will kickoff at 5:45 p.m. at NRG Stadium. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.