AggieMaven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Recruiting

Oklahoma State's Kolby Harvell-Peel Out for Texas Bowl

Cole Thompson

HOUSTON, Texas - Oklahoma State might be one of the better defenses in the Big 12, but they'll be without a key player on Friday night. 

Safety Kolby Harvell-Peel will miss the 2019 Texas Bowl with a knee injury. The sophomore defensive back, who grew up just outside of College Station, was injured on the final play of the season against Oklahoma last month. 

Harvell-Peel will finish the season with 71 total tackles, 13 pass deflections, five interceptions and a sack. 

"He's played at a very high level. He's been around the ball the whole time," Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. "If there's ever a ball tipped or on the ground rolling around, he happens to be in the area, and he's made plays. He's been a good leader for us.

"It's unfortunate that he can't play in the game, but he's been a really good leader for us, and we're looking forward to his future at Oklahoma State.”

The Cowboys were short-handed to begin the game in the secondary before Harvell-Peel's injury. Fellow safety Tre Sterling will miss the first half due to a suspension caused by a targeting penalty against OU. Freshman Jason Taylor II and sophomore Tanner McCalister will likely be named the starters heading into Friday's matchup. 

Harvell-Peel was voted by the team as the defensive MVP. He was a first-team All-Big 12 defensive back by the coaches and the Associated Press.

Texas A&M and Oklahoma State will kickoff at 5:45 p.m. at NRG Stadium. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Early Struggles Could Lead to Victory in Texas Bowl

Cole Thompson

Depending on the tempo, one team could have an advantage

Hubbard Gives High Praise to Texas A&M Defense

Cole Thompson

The star running back for the Cowboys had great things to say about the Aggies.

Aggies Treating Texas Bowl Like Any Other Game

Cole Thompson

Just because it's at home, doesn't mean it will be easy for A&M.

Home for the Holidays: Texas A&M Players Remain Close for Texas Bowl

Cole Thompson

Several players returned home for their final bowl game.

Fisher Confident Despite Lack of Running Back Depth

Cole Thompson

A&M will rely heavily on freshman Isaiah Spiller

Fisher Praises Oklahoma State Before Texas Bowl

Cole Thompson

The Aggies head coach had some thoughts on the Cowboys

Aggies Prepping for Nation Leading Rusher in Texas Bowl

Cole Thompson

Potentially NFL-bound Chuba Hubbard will play this weekend against Texas A&M.

Texas Bowl: Top Storylines to Follow

Cole Thompson

Here's some things you should keep an eye on.

Aggies RB Richardson Will Not Play in Texas Bowl

Cole Thompson

Cordarrian Richardson will not play this week

Preview: Texas A&M Hopes for Home Success Against Oregon State

Cole Thompson

The Aggies and Beavers will tip-off at Reed Arena Saturday