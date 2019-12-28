Oklahoma State's Hubbard Surpasses 2,000 Yard Mark

HOUSTON, Texas - Texas A & M has seen many records this season. They became the first team in NCAA history to face the nation's top team three times in a season. The Aggies are also the first team to face the AP's preseason top three for the first time since 1975.

And on Friday evening, they allowed another running back to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards. After facing seven 1,000-yard rushers, Chuba Hubbard proved to be one of the best the team would face all season.

During the second quarter of the Texas Bowl, Hubbard would break the mark on a 16-yard carry. The Alberta, Canada, native would become the first running back since 2017 to pass the mark and the second Cowboys running back to make history, joining Heisman Trophy winner Barry Sanders.

All season, the Cowboys relied on Hubbard's speed to keep them in contention. The redshirt sophomore led the nation with 1,936 yards on the ground and 21 total touchdowns. He would finish sixth in Heisman voting behind Wisconsin running back Johnathan Taylor.

Sanders tweeted out a congrats to the fellow Cowboy, stating the difficulty it is to reach the mark. In the history of the NCAA, only 32 players have completed the task.

Through two quarters of play, Hubbard has rushed for 78 yards on seven carries and collected 15 yards on two receptions. The Cowboys currently lead 14-7 heading into the second half.

Hubbard has yet to decide on if he will declare for the 2020 NFL Draft or return for his junior season.