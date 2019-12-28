AggieMaven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Recruiting

Oklahoma State's Hubbard Surpasses 2,000 Yard Mark

Cole Thompson

HOUSTON, Texas - Texas A&M has seen many records this season. They became the first team in NCAA history to face the nation's top team three times in a season. The Aggies are also the first team to face the AP's preseason top three for the first time since 1975. 

And on Friday evening, they allowed another running back to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards. After facing seven 1,000-yard rushers, Chuba Hubbard proved to be one of the best the team would face all season. 

During the second quarter of the Texas Bowl, Hubbard would break the mark on a 16-yard carry. The Alberta, Canada, native would become the first running back since 2017 to pass the mark and the second Cowboys running back to make history, joining Heisman Trophy winner Barry Sanders. 

All season, the Cowboys relied on Hubbard's speed to keep them in contention.  The redshirt sophomore led the nation with 1,936 yards on the ground and 21 total touchdowns. He would finish sixth in Heisman voting behind Wisconsin running back Johnathan Taylor.  

Sanders tweeted out a congrats to the fellow Cowboy, stating the difficulty it is to reach the mark. In the history of the NCAA, only 32 players have completed the task. 

Through two quarters of play, Hubbard has rushed for 78 yards on seven carries and collected 15 yards on two receptions. The Cowboys currently lead 14-7 heading into the second half.

Hubbard has yet to decide on if he will declare for the 2020 NFL Draft or return for his junior season. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Preview: Can Texas A&M Win in The Lone Star State?

Cole Thompson

Here's everything you need to know for Friday's game

GAMEDAY: 2019 Texas Bowl

Cole Thompson

It's the Aggies last game.

Oklahoma State's Kolby Harvell-Peel Out for Texas Bowl

Cole Thompson

Aggies Prepping for Multiple Quarterbacks in Oklahoma State Offense

Cole Thompson

Both Spencer Sanders and Dru Brown are expected to play.

Aggies Treating Texas Bowl Like Any Other Game

Cole Thompson

Just because it's at home, doesn't mean it will be easy for A&M.

Locked on Aggies: Gameday in Houston

Cole Thompson

We're live from Houston, Texas

Early Struggles Could Lead to Victory in Texas Bowl

Cole Thompson

Depending on the tempo, one team could have an advantage

Hubbard Gives High Praise to Texas A&M Defense

Cole Thompson

The star running back for the Cowboys had great things to say about the Aggies.

Home for the Holidays: Texas A&M Players Remain Close for Texas Bowl

Cole Thompson

Several players returned home for their final bowl game.

Fisher Confident Despite Lack of Running Back Depth

Cole Thompson

A&M will rely heavily on freshman Isaiah Spiller