Oliver's Growth in Secondary Adds Element to Aggies' Defense

COLLEGE STATION - Ask any defensive player in a locker room and they'll likely say the same thing when describing the nickel position. Although the name may sound similar, it's a brand new role compared to playing on the outside.

Playing inside at nickel will carry more than regular duties in the secondary. Veteran experience will be needed, but so will a willingness to tackle. Expect them to be fast, but also physical against opponents in coverage. Quick to react, they must be a "do-it-all" type player for a defense.

Texas A & M's Charles Oliver has seemed to adjust to his new role inside with ease. Learning on the fly, the senior defensive back has impressed his coaching staff and continues to make plays in coverage for the Aggies secondary.

"He's done a really good job of commanding that and playing excellent football," A & M coach Jimbo Fisher said. "Six pass breakups in the game and playing cornerback back and forth, it takes a very special guy to go move back and forth."

Oliver began transitioning from cornerback to inside since the middle of the season. It's a tall task to ask anyone to transition, but Oliver's case could have been one with risk. Last season, he would undergo surgery to correct an issue with his groin. It was a challenge Oliver wanted to take on.

Shifting inside requires more than just learning a new section of the playbook. It takes hours in the film room, extra reps with weights and the ability to speak up in formations all became factors in Oliver's life. To some, it could be one of the hardest positions to learn on defense, no matter the experience.

"It's extremely difficult because the intelligence and the way things come at you and what you're assignments are," Fisher said.

Oliver believes his transition has seen bumps, but yet to bruise his composure or the team's success. As the team elected to move to a more heavy-based coverage system under Mike Elko, Oliver went with the changes.

"Moving in the nickel spot allows great coverage across the board," Oliver said. "I was all aboard with it."

Saturday will be a game Oliver will never forget. In the team's 30-6 victory over South Carolina, he would break up six passes in coverage, along with recording three tackles. That would be a career-high for the 21-year-old defender and a season-high for an Aggies player.

Oliver will still see snaps at his old position but is content taking the field to help the Aggies win. His role has expanded not just in the secondary, but as a vocal presence to the defense.

"This year, he's making big plays for us and putting in the work and the hard work is paying off," linebacker Buddy Johnson said. "That's all it is. He's just gotta continue to keep doing it. I'm proud of him."

For the season, Oliver has tallied 12 total tackles and 11 pass deflections. Despite missing two games in October, he still leads the team in pass deflections and continues to make an impact on special teams.

Though the journey was far from easy, Oliver's role has been a focal point to the Aggies' success on the back end. That type of mentality will be needed to close out the year as A & M will face a pair of top-five teams on the road.

That journey begins Saturday in Athens, Ga. when the Aggies look to play the upset factor to Georgia's playoff chances. Oliver believes all the focus needs to be on them to be successful away from Aggieland.

"Coach Elko already has a plan already," Oliver said. "Just follow him and take it to the field."