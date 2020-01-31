Packers Expect Promising Future for Former Texas A&M Tight End

COLLEGE STATION - Perhaps Jace Sternberger expected a more significant rookie campaign. Then again, it's hard to produce when you catch the injury bug.

Sternberger, a former Texas A & M tight end, was drafted with the 75th selection during last year's NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. The 23-year-old tight end was expected to produce early as another weapon for Aaron Rodgers' offense during the 2019 season. Multiple injuries cost Sternberger a majority of the season, spending over eight weeks on the injured reserve list.

Moving forward, Sternberger should expect to see his role expand. In a recent interview with Packers general manager, Brian Gutekunst, the former Aggies' versatility will make him a vital piece to the offense for years to come.

The flexibility he gives us, obviously he's got a lot of speed that can stretch the seam," Gutekunst said last week, according to Packers.com's Wes Hodkiewicz. "He's a matchup problem for linebackers and safeties. At the end there, you saw Matt put him in the backfield and move him around a little bit. I think that's what you're going to see with Jace. I think he can be one of those guys as he develops where he can play from a lot of different places."

Sternberger will still be looking for his first regular-season catch, but already has felt the pressure of postseason play. In the divisional round, the tight end could record his first reception for six yards. A week later in the NFC Championship Game, Sternberger would break free for an 8-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

"Jace, as far as mentally, he took a big step," Packers tight end Mercedes Lewis said. "Early on, when he got in here, he just didn't really know. He didn't understand. Then, he got injured and his head was out of it for a little bit. But getting back in and taking the bull by the horns, he really honed his craft and figured out what his role is and what it's going to be on this team."

In his lone season with the Aggies program, Sternberger became the x-factor for Kellen Mond in Jimbo Fisher's passing offense. The junior could record 48 catches for 832 yards and 10 touchdowns, a school record for tight ends.

Sternberger would be named a consensus All-American and earn First-Team All-SEC honors during the 2018 season. With his selection in the third round, Sternberger would become the highest tight end selected by the team since Bubba Franks (14th) in 2000. He would also be the first A & M tight end selected since Martellus Bennett (61st) in 2008.

"Jace does not flinch and he'll throw his face in there," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said, according to Hodkiewicz. "I think he's grown on all of us. It took him a minute to get going, but I see improvement every day from him. I love his intent when he goes out there on the field. He is very purposeful in what he wants to accomplish each and every day and it's showing."

Sternberger finished his first postseason with three catches for 15 yards and a touchdown. He is expected to compete with veteran tight end Jimmy Graham for the starting position in 2020.