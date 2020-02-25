Preview: Aggies Offensive Success Put To Test Versus No.8 Kentucky

COLLEGE STATION — There's no such thing as perfect when it comes to Southeastern Conference play. Even those who finish the year with an undefeated record could back to the film room and find flaws or fatal moments by opponents that eventually led to a victory.

Texas A & M basketball has been far from perfect in the first season under Buzz Williams to go with the trend. Much like a seesaw, the up and down turmoil of conference play has fans wondering if this Aggie team could be on the rise or beginning to find weakness' in opponent's play. For now, the teeter is tottering up on a three-game win streak.

With victories over Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi State, perhaps Williams' first-year foundation has been laid into the present. That could be well decided Tuesday night as the Aggies play host to No.8 Kentucky in the final mid-week game of the season at Reed Arena.

"We're just grateful for the chance to have seen what our work has been able to do," Williams said Saturday. "There's a level of excitement that we are like, 'Ok, good, we get to try again.'"

Confidence should be on the Aggies (14-12, 8-6 SEC) side as they look to build off a plethora of team season highs. A & M recorded season highs in points (87), field goals made (31), field goal percentage (59.6%), three-point percentage (52.9%), free throw percentage (88.9%) and assists (18) during the team's 87-75 victory over the Bulldogs.

Competitive scoring has also found its way into College Station as all five starters recorded double-digit points Saturday afternoon. Josh Nebo led the way with a season-high 21 points. Savion Flagg tallied a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Wendell Mitchell and Quenton Jackson added 20 and 18 points, respectively, while Emanuel Miller scored another 10.

Through 14 conference games, Nebo leads A & M in scoring, averaging 12.4 points per game. Mitchell and Jackson are close behind, tallying an average of 11.2 and 10.4 per game. Miller leads the team in rebounds at 6.9, ranking second among SEC freshmen in conference play.

But to be the best, one must beat the best. In every category — including the standings, Kentucky leads the way in the SEC.

Winners of their last six, the Wildcats (22-5, 12-2 SEC) enter the game following a 65-59 win against Florida over the weekend. From a national standpoint, John Calipari's roster should be in the running for another NCAA title, finding themselves among the top five in most significant statistical categories.

Kentucky ranks fifth in scoring (74.9 points), third in field goal percentage (46.1), fifth in 3-point percentage (32.7) and first in free throw percentage (79.1). Immanuel Quickley has been at the helm of the offense, posting a career-high 26 points against the Gators this weekend. He currently is averaging 15.7 points per game, a team-high on the year.

This season, Kentucky’s dynamic duo of Ashton Hagans and Nick Richards have risen to the top of the ranks in the SEC. Hagans ranks first in 6.5 assists and second with two steals per outing. The 6-foot-11 Richards leads the conference in field goal percentage (65.6%) and is third in average rebounds with 8.0.

Optimism should be bright for the fans of the maroon and white entering a packed Reed Arena Wednesday. Since joining the SEC, A & M is 2-3 against Kentucky at home, with two of the three losses coming in overtime. In their last trip to west campus, the Wildcats would fall 85-74 during the 2018 campaign.

Tip-off will take place at 6:00 p.m. while the game will be featured on ESPN.