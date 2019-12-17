AggieMaven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Recruiting

REPORT: RB Jashaun Corbin to Enter Transfer Portal

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Running back Jashaun Corbin is expected to enter the transfer portal according to multiple sources. The sophomore running back has yet to comment on the situation. 

Expected to transform into the lead back following the departure of Trayveon Williams, Corbin began the season out as a the team's starter. In Week 2 against Clemson, he would leave the game with a hamstring injury. A&M coach Jimbo Fisher announced he would not play the remainder of the season. 

As a freshman, Corbin saw limited action behind Williams' success. He would finish his first season in College Station with 346 rushing yards and a touchdown. For his career, Corbin will end his time at A&M with 483 yards and two total touchdowns. 

Corbin is now the third player at the position to transfer this offseason. Sophomore running back Jacob Kibodi and Deneric Prince announced their transfers earlier this season. Partially, Corbin's reason to leave College Station could be due to the emergence of freshman running back Isaiah Spiller. 

Spiller broke free in the second half of the 2019 campaign. The Klein Collins product finished ninth in the SEC with 869 yards and nine total touchdowns. Spiller would also tie a single-game rushing record with is 217-yard performance against UTSA in November. 

A native of Florida, Corbin could return to his roots as a member of the new and improved Florida State program. Originally committed to the Seminoles, the Rockledge product de-committed following the signing of Fisher during the 2018 offseason. 

Fisher has yet to comment on the situation.  The Aggies will play host to Oklahoma State in the 2019 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl on Dec. 27 at NRG Stadium. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A&M's Mann Named to AP All-American Team

Cole Thompson

The Aggies punter continues to shine

Recap: Miller Leads Charge Back over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Cole Thompson

The freshman helped beat the Islanders

Miller Named SEC Freshman of the Week

Cole Thompson

Emanuel Miller had a pretty good weekend.

Locked on Aggies: Should You Stay or Should You Go?

Cole Thompson

Which Aggies could be leaving for the NFL Draft?

The Texas Bowl: It's Still a Great Bowl Game

Cole Thompson

Just because it's not big, doesn't mean it won't be exciting

Baylor Live Mascot Treated at Texas A&M Medical Center

Cole Thompson

The Bears' mascot recently visited College Station

A&M TE Cameron Horry to Enter Transfer Portal

Cole Thompson

Another tight end leaves the program.

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State: A Blast From the Big 12 Past

Cole Thompson

The two schools will reunite in Houston on December 27.

Texas A&M's Justin Madubuike Makes His NFL Decision

Cole Thompson

It was fun while it lasted.

Locked on Aggies: A Brief History Lesson

Cole Thompson

Let's look back at the history of Texas A&M against Oklahoma State