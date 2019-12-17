REPORT: RB Jashaun Corbin to Enter Transfer Portal

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Running back Jashaun Corbin is expected to enter the transfer portal according to multiple sources. The sophomore running back has yet to comment on the situation.

Expected to transform into the lead back following the departure of Trayveon Williams, Corbin began the season out as a the team's starter. In Week 2 against Clemson, he would leave the game with a hamstring injury. A & M coach Jimbo Fisher announced he would not play the remainder of the season.

As a freshman, Corbin saw limited action behind Williams' success. He would finish his first season in College Station with 346 rushing yards and a touchdown. For his career, Corbin will end his time at A & M with 483 yards and two total touchdowns.

Corbin is now the third player at the position to transfer this offseason. Sophomore running back Jacob Kibodi and Deneric Prince announced their transfers earlier this season. Partially, Corbin's reason to leave College Station could be due to the emergence of freshman running back Isaiah Spiller.

Spiller broke free in the second half of the 2019 campaign. The Klein Collins product finished ninth in the SEC with 869 yards and nine total touchdowns. Spiller would also tie a single-game rushing record with is 217-yard performance against UTSA in November.

A native of Florida, Corbin could return to his roots as a member of the new and improved Florida State program. Originally committed to the Seminoles, the Rockledge product de-committed following the signing of Fisher during the 2018 offseason.

Fisher has yet to comment on the situation. The Aggies will play host to Oklahoma State in the 2019 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl on Dec. 27 at NRG Stadium.