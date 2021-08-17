Rookie QBs In Week 1 Of NFL 2021 Preseason: Where Does Former Aggie Mond Rank?

Kellen Mond was among several rookie quarterbacks making their NFL preseason debut over the weekend

It took months of waiting but we've finally seen NFL preseason action on the field.

And many rookie quarterbacks are parts of rosters trying to make their way into the league. Even preseason can give us a small sample size of what a new quarterback can bring to a team and the league.

READ MORE: Is New NIL Rule A Distraction For A&M Student-Athletes?

Former Texas A&M and current Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback Kellen Mond is no exception, and he made his NFL preseason debut against the Denver Broncos.

Pro Football Focus recently graded the rookie quarterbacks in their debut performances and Mond's decision-making stood out:

KELLEN MOND, MINNESOTA VIKINGS: 56.8 GRADE What We Liked: Decision-making/Escapability The Broncos did a solid job in coverage, and there’s a chance that “Aggie” Mond might have decided he was still going to throw into that coverage. This new and improved version of Mond took what the defense gave him for the most part. He missed an open running back on a key fourth-and-goal but otherwise made the right decisions — including in collapsing pockets. He was able to maneuver and find his check-down targets when he felt pressure. He also escaped for a few yards with his legs a couple of times. What We Didn’t Like: The final output The numbers — a 53.5 passing grade and just 3.3 yards per attempt — probably don’t do Mond's performance justice. It wasn’t great, but it also wasn’t horrible — and that’s not bad news for Vikings fans. Still, football teams don’t win a lot of games when their quarterback completes only six of 16 passes.

Mond was also the third most accurate rookie passer over the weekend per PFF:

READ MORE: Does Texas A&M Have Big-Play Weapons At WR?

Rookie quarterbacks on the list that ranked higher overall than Mond included New England's Mac Jones (79.5 Grade), Chicago's Justin Fields (64.0), New York's Zach Wilson (80.3), Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence (58.7), David Mills of Houston (62.0), Texas' Sam Ehlinger (72.7), Kyle Trask of Tampa Bay (71.3), and the Falcons' Felipe Franks.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here