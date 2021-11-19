Around The SEC: All Aggies’ Week 12 Picks

The Texas A&M Aggies’ thread-bare dreams of getting to Atlanta for the SEC Championship game are done. Now, the Aggies play their final two games and head for a bowl game. First, they’ll host Prairie View A&M on Saturday, a game the Aggies are widely expected to win, before facing LSU on Thanksgiving weekend.

So, as we enter Week 12, here are the SEC game picks by the All Aggies Staff, along with big games from around the country.

SEC GAMES

Prairie View A&M at Texas A&M, 11 a.m.

Charleston Southern at No. 1 Georgia - 11 a.m.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher: Yikes this one could be ugly. Georgia will get to coast to the SEC title game and have this week to get everyone who is ailing or aching healthy.

Matt's Pick: Georgia

Cole Thompson - Columnist: Pain. Nothing but pain is happening in Athens.

Cole's Pick: Georgia

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer: This will be about as close to a bye week for the Bulldogs without actually being bye week.

Timm's Pick: Georgia

Tennessee State at No. 25 Mississippi State – 11 a.m.

Galatzan: The SEC has a lot of barn burners this week. I'm kidding. Leach's team by a billion.

Matt's Pick: Mississippi State

Thompson: Again, pain. Only pain awaits Eddie George and Tennessee State in Starkvegas. They hit the jackpot with a tune-up game before the Egg Bowl.

Cole's Pick: Mississippi State

Hamm: Tennessee State has a lot of problems, including penalties, offense, and defense, but the secondary is pretty dang good, allowing just 179 yards per game, and holding opposing passers to just 50 percent completions. But still, Mississippi State.

Timm's Pick: Mississippi State

New Mexico State at Kentucky – 11 a.m.

Galatzan: Man what a boring SEC schedule. Kentucky will win big.

Matt's Pick: Kentucky

Thompson: And more pain for those who enter the SEC on Saturday. Cats by 90....quite literally.

Cole's Pick: Kentucky

Hamm: It's Senior Day at Kentucky, and the Wildcats are still alive for a ten-win season.

Timm's Pick: Kentucky

No. 21 Arkansas at No. 2 Alabama – 2:30 p.m.

Galatzan: Finally something juicy. Arkansas has the kind of offense that can cause the Crimson Tide fits, but Alabama is right on the cusp of clinching the SEC title. Saban won't let that slip away.

Matt's Pick: Alabama

Thompson: It's not a game mentioned with pain. It will, however, be a long and painful day for the Hogs' defense if Bryce Young plays how he did against New Mexico State.

Cole's Pick: Alabama

Hamm: If Alabama can put up a few quick scores, it will suck the life out of Arkansas, who cannot play well from behind.

Timm's Pick: Alabama

Florida at Missouri – 3 p.m.

Galatzan: Florida is a mess right now, but so is Missouri. I kind of get the feeling Mullen is gone and the Gators are mailing it in.

Matt's Pick: Missouri

Thompson: Is this Dan Mullen's final game as the Gators' head coach? Honestly, Eli Drinkwitz is due a snarky comment this season, so yes it is.

Cole's Pick: Missouri

Hamm: It appears the Florida defense has decided to take the rest of 2021 off, and that could be good news for Mizzou and Connor Bazelak who could have a great day.

Timm's Pick: Missouri

Auburn at South Carolina – 6 p.m.

Galatzan: Auburn will win big here after dropping two in a row. Shane Beamer is a fun coach and will do good things with the Gamecocks. Just not this weekend.

Matt's Pick: Auburn

Thompson: All it takes is one for the Gamecocks to be bowl eligible. Against TJ Finley, Shane Beamer gets South Carolina ready to go bowling.

Cole's Pick: South Carolina

Hamm: Bo Nix is done for the season with a foot injury, and Shane Beamer will have his boys ready to play.

Timm's Pick: South Carolina

Vanderbilt at No. 12 Ole Miss – 6:30 p.m.

Galatzan: Ole Miss looks like they are finally healthy for the first time since before the Tennessee game. That is bad news for Vanderbilt. Ole Miss by a lot.

Matt's Pick: Ole Miss

Thompson: Matt Corral's likely final home game as a Rebel goes off with a bang. He proves to scouts that he can be the top QB in the 2022 class with a record-setting day in passing yards and touchdowns

I'm missing something. Oh, right. Pain.

Cole's Pick: Ole Miss

Hamm: Ole Miss came out of the A&M win a little banged up, and is getting ready to face Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl soon after this game. But it's still Vandy, and the Commodores are still terrible.

Timm's Pick: Ole Miss

South Alabama at Tennessee – 6:30 p.m.

Galatzan: If Oklahoma loses Lincoln Riley, these could be Josh Heupel's last couple of games at Neyland Stadium. I bet he has that in the back of his mind.

Matt's Pick: Tennessee

Thompson: South Alabama has a star wide receiver in Jalen Tolbert. Josh Heupel's crew has a quality offense forming in Knoxville. The Vols clinch a bowl game before taking on Vanderbilt to close out the regular season,

Cole's Pick: Tennessee

Hamm: Tennessee will be bowl eligible with a win, and that's important to this program.

Timm's Pick: Tennessee

ULM at LSU – 8 p.m.

Galatzan: Coach O is coaching in his final two games, I expect good turnouts for both, starting vs. ULM. LSU wins big.

Matt's Pick: LSU

Thompson: Geaux Tigers one last time Ed Orgeron. This likely could be your last win as LSU's head coach

Cole's Pick: LSU

Hamm: It's been a horrific season for the Tigers, and they're looking for any bright spots to close out the last two games of the season. This might be Coach O's last LSU win before the Aggies come to town next week.

Timm's Pick: LSU

NATIONAL GAMES

No. 7 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State – 11 a.m.

Galatzan: Ohio State has the best offense in the country. Michigan State is fun, and a very good football team, but I think the Buckeyes will overwhelm Mel Tucker's group.

Matt's Pick: Ohio State

Thompson: Ohio State is a different team since Week 3. The offense is clicking and the run game has been a blessing. However, Mel Tucker is about agree to a contract extension. He lives up to the deal by getting the win in Columbus.

Cole's Pick: Michigan State

Hamm: Finally, a game with some substance to talk about while the big boys in the SEC take the weekend off... If Michigan State can keep this close for the first half, and they should be able to, look out Ohio State. Look for MSU to hang on late and win this one in a shocker.

Timm's Pick: Michigan State

No. 10 Wake Forest at Clemson – 11 a.m.

Galatzan: Clemson is a dumpster fire this season, but don't worry Tiger fans, its almost Cade Klubnik time.

Matt's Pick: Wake Forest

Thompson: Will Clemson's defense be able to contain Wake's high-scoring offense? They couldn't stop Kenny Pickett and Pitt. Why would they stop the Demon Deacons?

Cole's Pick: Wake Forest

Hamm: We know the difficulties the Clemson offense has had this year, but let's not forget the defense isn't that much better. But still, Clemson is mathematically alive for the ACC Championship if a lot of dominos fall its way.

Timm's Pick: Clemson

SMU at No. 5 Cincinnati – 2:30 p.m.

Galatzan: This is where I think Cincinnati finally stumbles. SMU is an extremely well-coached, and talented team. Sonny Dykes will have them ready for an upset.

Matt's Pick: SMU

Thompson: It's ok, Mustangs fans. On the bright side, at least Sonny Dykes likely stays because of the loss on the road. There's something to hold your head up for, right?

Cole's Pick: Cincinnati

Hamm: The Mustangs are good. Real good. And there's a chance SMU can match the Bearcats jab for jab. This should be a close game that SMU can hang on to win in the end.

Timm's Pick: SMU

UAB at No. 22 UTSA – 2:30 p.m.

Galatzan: I'll be honest, I don't know anything about either of these teams. UTSA will keep it rolling this weekend because why not?.

Matt's Pick: UTSA

Thompson: UAB is a standout team under the direction of Bill Clark. Nine times out of 10, this would be the Blazers' years. I said nine for a reason.

Cole's Pick: UTSA

Hamm: UTSA will play off its big win over Southern Miss last week and beat the Blazers big.

Timm's Pick: UTSA

No. 3 Oregon at No. 23 Utah – 6:30 p.m.

Galatzan: It would be very Oregon to lose a game when they are so close to a playoff berth. I think Saturday is the perfect recipe for it.

Matt's Pick: Utah

Thompson: Maybe next time, Utah. And yes, there's going to be a next time in two weeks at the Pac-12 Championship

Cole's Pick: Oregon

Hamm: This should be a tough, physical battle, and Utah wins all the one-on-one matchups early to hold on for the upset win.

Timm's Pick: Utah

