Around The SEC: All Aggies’ Week 10 Picks
No. 13 Texas A&M plays host to No. 12 Auburn on Saturday. Both teams will try to keep their hopes alive to reach the top of the SEC West Division. If Texas A&M wins, the Aggies still have a shot. If Auburn wins, the Aggies’ complicated math to get to Atlanta ends.
So, as we enter Week 10, here are the SEC game picks by the All Aggies Staff, along with big games from around the country.
SEC GAMES
Auburn at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m.
Around The SEC: All Aggies’ Week 10 Picks
Here are All Aggies’ picks of the weekend from some of the biggest college football games
Texas A&M Recruiting Tracker: SI99 WR Chris Marshall to Make Saturday Commitment
Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Aggies news as Texas A&M looks to improve on an already impressive class.
All Aggies Staff Game Predictions: Auburn vs. Texas A&M
The AllAggies Staff give their score predictions when the Aggies welcome the Tigers to Kyle Field
Click here to see the staff’s picks for the Auburn-Texas A&M game.
Missouri at No. 1 Georgia - 11 a.m.
Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher: Oh boy, Georgia's defense is going to be a nightmare matchup for Mizzou. I expect the Bulldogs to win this one easily.
Matt's Pick: Georgia
Cole Thompson - Columnist: No Connor Bazelak? Sure, that's the reason the Bulldogs lose this game, huh?
Cole's Pick: Georgia
Art Garcia - Columnist/Editor: Just another tuneup for the Dawgs.
Art's Pick: Georgia
Timm Hamm - Staff Writer: This totally has the feel of a trap game for Georgia. Just kidding, the Bulldogs could never lose to the Tigers of Missouri, especially without Connor Bazelak.
Timm's Pick: Georgia
Liberty at No. 16 Ole Miss – 11 a.m.
Galatzan: Ole Miss is facing a serious injury bug on the offensive side of the ball. With that said, it's a good thing Liberty is coming to town. The Flames are talented, and Malik Willis is a star, but the Rebels should have no problems here.
Matt's Pick: Ole Miss
Thompson: How badly do I want to go with Malik Willis? Bad. Let's meet in the middle: Willis outshines the likes of Matt Corral, but it's the Rebels who pull off the win. Bet on Snoop Conner and Jerrion Ealy having big days.
Cole's Pick: Ole Miss
Garcia - Time of the year for a few November breathers are sprinkled into the schedule.
Art's Pick: Ole Miss
Hamm: The Malik Willis for Heisman campaign was fun this year, but unrealistic. With the current talent within the Liberty Flames program and the 'Hugh Freeze revenge factor story" this one will be fun to watch. Unless you're a Flames fan.
Timm's Pick: Ole Miss
No. 17 Mississippi State at Arkansas – 3 p.m.
Galatzan: Mike Leach has really turned things around in Starkville over the last few weeks, and the Bulldogs are now in great shape. That said, I'll take Arkansas in a close one here.
Matt's Pick: Arkansas
Thompson: Mike Leach probably has a nice pig roasting recipe and how an ancient shaman told him it was easy to toast the butter first because the pig won't dry out and lose its crisp and....what are we talking about?
Oh, Hogs win and become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.
Cole's Pick: Arkansas
Garcia - One of the better underrated matchups of the weekend. The home crowd is the difference.
Art's Pick: Arkansas
Hamm: I have to wonder if State is due for a letdown after the win against Kentucky, especially considering the fact that the Razorbacks have the eighth-best pass defense in the nation (168 yards per game). Home field advantage wins out here.
Timm's Pick: Arkansas
LSU at No. 2 Alabama – 6 p.m.
Galatzan: Oh boy. Pray for the Tigers. Nick Saban is mad and wants to make a statement. Tide by a billion.
Matt's Pick: Alabama
Thompson: The Tide will return home and well, they'll roll. They will roll for four quarters and Ed Orgeron will have to listen to how 'this is our home' is now back belonging to Nick Saban.
Cole's Pick: Alabama
Garcia - Aggies' hopes for the Tide upset won't come to fruition here.
Art's Pick: Alabama
Hamm: Even with LSU in the shape it's in, this is still very much a rivalry game. The Tigers allow 409 yards per game while Alabama allows just 309. I think LSU has more pride than that four-touchdown spread, and they'll make it closer than 28 points.
Timm's Pick: Alabama
Tennessee at No. 18 Kentucky – 6 p.m.
Galatzan: Last week I said Kentucky was the real deal and they lost. I will not make that mistake again. Kentucky does win though.
Matt's Pick: Kentucky
Thompson: Facts are facts. Kentucky's Will Levis shines at Kroger Field and struggles away from it. Where is the game? Lexington? Yeah, Levis loses his mind against the Vols.
Cole's Pick: Kentucky
Garcia - The Vols head into Lexington determined to play their game of the year.
Art's Pick: Tennessee
Hamm: Kentucky is still embarrassed by the loss to Mississippi State last week, and it will be playing in front of a sellout crowd at Kroger Field. If the Wildcats avoid the turnovers they should win handily, but that's a huge "if" for a Kentucky team with the worst turnover margin in the country at minus-12.
Timm's Pick: Kentucky
Florida at South Carolina – 6:30 p.m.
Galatzan: Florida has really struggled as of late, but they should be able to handle South Carolina with relative ease.
Matt's Pick: Florida
Thompson: How fast can the Gators buy out Mullen? Not fast enough to get the win and improve to 5-4. South Carolina is still very banged up.
Cole's Pick: Florida
Garcia - The Gamecocks are playing hard and at home, but the Gators won't slip up.
Art's Pick: Florida
Hamm: Florida has to be one of the biggest disappointments of the season, right? The Gators went from playing in the SEC Championship Game last season to being unranked entering the final month of play this year. That said, South Carolina cannot score points and have one of the worst offenses in the nation. I don't see how Carolina keeps it anywhere resembling close.
Timm's Pick: Florida
NATIONAL GAMES
Army vs. Air Force – 10:30 a.m.
Galatzan: I think Army has a good offense? I don't know I don't watch the service academies. Does Air Force still run the triple option?
Matt's Pick: Army
Thompson: Anyone else check the defensive rankings today? Anyone else see that Air Force was No. 3 in total defense and top 10 in scoring? Falcons win by at least 10 at home.
Cole's Pick: Air Force
Garcia - Always a great scene when the service academies square off.
Art's Pick: Air Force
Hamm: Army and Air Force are near carbon copies of each other offensively. The Black Knights aren't good on defense and that will be the difference.
Timm's Pick: Air Force
No. 9 Wake Forest at North Carolina – 11 a.m.
Galatzan: Wake is undefeated and looks poised for an ACC title. That's why I think their inexperience with success will show here. North Carolina by the slimmest of margins.
Matt's Pick: North Carolina
Thompson: It's the battle of the Sam H's. Can Sam Hartman keep the unforgettable undefeated season alive? Can Sam Howell find rhythm and consistency before electing to either go pro or come back? Wake Forest's defense is atrocious, but North Carolina's isn't that much better. A late touchdown from Hartman keeps the undefeated season alive.
Cole's Pick: Wake Forest
Garcia - The Deacons' historic stay in the top 10 won't last long.
Art's Pick: North Carolina
Hamm: Big offenses, questionable defenses. That will be the theme come noon ET Saturday. North Carolina needs to do something fast to get things back on track as winning the division and missing a bowl game are both in play for the Tarheels. It'll be a high-scoring, fun game to watch if you're into that sort of thing, and North Carolina pulls off the upset.
Timm's Pick: North Carolina
No. 5 Ohio State at Nebraska – 11 a.m.
Galatzan: Ohio State is back to being Ohio State, which means Nebraska is in trouble.
Matt's Pick: Ohio State
Thompson: Adrian Martinez left everything he had on the field against Minnesota. He's not upsetting C.J. Stroud and this Buckeyes' offense.
Cole's Pick: Ohio State
Garcia - The Buckeyes are eyeing a spot in the CFP and Nebraska is going to see why.
Art's Pick: Ohio State
Hamm: Ohio State owns the Cornhuskers recently, and it's not close. The Buckeyes have won six in a row with an average score of 53-18. Nebraska might be better than their 3-6 record, but I don't think Ohio State is as good as their 7-1 record. Nebraska hangs around for at least the first half, but the Buckeyes pull away late.
Timm's Pick: Ohio State
No. 3 Michigan State at Purdue – 2:30 p.m.
Galatzan: Michigan State might be the best team in the Big 10 not named Ohio State, and they look very hard to stop on offense. The Defense could use a bit of work, but they should take down Purdue with relative ease.
Matt's Pick: Michigan State
Thompson: I'm tempted to say Purdue does it twice. They upset a top three twice in a season. I won't, but if the Spartans are sluggish, Jeff Brohm is going to make them pay.
Cole's Pick: Michigan State
Garcia - Sparty left a lot of the field last week against Michigan but has enough left to stay unbeaten.
Art's Pick: Michigan State
Hamm: Michigan State is still celebrating last week's win over rival Michigan. And they should be. But it becomes their undoing this week. A repeat of 1999 might be in play when, following a Spartans win against undefeated Michigan, a Drew Brees-led Boilermakers team routed Michigan State 52-28. The Big Ten landscape is very much the same as it was in 1999 surrounding these two teams. History repeats itself.
Timm's Pick: Purdue
No. 12 Baylor at TCU – 2:30 p.m.
Galatzan: TCU is a mess for the first time in two decades. Baylor wins big.
Matt's Pick: Baylor
Thompson: The reason I truly believe Gary Patterson stepped down this week is to keep his stellar record against Baylor. During his 20 seasons in Fort Worth, the Horned Frogs only lost four times. Zach Evans is out the Bears' defense is superb.
Cole's Pick: Baylor
Garcia - The Frogs lost a coach and a lot of respect. Baylor romps.
Art's Pick: Baylor
Hamm: Baylor is streaking, TCU is sinking. Fast. It's hard to find anything positive here for interim coach Jerry Kill and the Horned Frogs, and the Bears are stuck in between games with Texas and Oklahoma and are not going to overlook TCU.
Timm's Pick: Baylor
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!