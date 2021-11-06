Around The SEC: All Aggies’ Week 10 Picks

No. 13 Texas A&M plays host to No. 12 Auburn on Saturday. Both teams will try to keep their hopes alive to reach the top of the SEC West Division. If Texas A&M wins, the Aggies still have a shot. If Auburn wins, the Aggies’ complicated math to get to Atlanta ends.

So, as we enter Week 10, here are the SEC game picks by the All Aggies Staff, along with big games from around the country.

SEC GAMES

Auburn at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m.

Click here to see the staff’s picks for the Auburn-Texas A&M game.

Missouri at No. 1 Georgia - 11 a.m.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher: Oh boy, Georgia's defense is going to be a nightmare matchup for Mizzou. I expect the Bulldogs to win this one easily.

Matt's Pick: Georgia

Cole Thompson - Columnist: No Connor Bazelak? Sure, that's the reason the Bulldogs lose this game, huh?

Cole's Pick: Georgia

Art Garcia - Columnist/Editor: Just another tuneup for the Dawgs.

Art's Pick: Georgia

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer: This totally has the feel of a trap game for Georgia. Just kidding, the Bulldogs could never lose to the Tigers of Missouri, especially without Connor Bazelak.

Timm's Pick: Georgia

Liberty at No. 16 Ole Miss – 11 a.m.

Galatzan: Ole Miss is facing a serious injury bug on the offensive side of the ball. With that said, it's a good thing Liberty is coming to town. The Flames are talented, and Malik Willis is a star, but the Rebels should have no problems here.

Matt's Pick: Ole Miss

Thompson: How badly do I want to go with Malik Willis? Bad. Let's meet in the middle: Willis outshines the likes of Matt Corral, but it's the Rebels who pull off the win. Bet on Snoop Conner and Jerrion Ealy having big days.

Cole's Pick: Ole Miss

Garcia - Time of the year for a few November breathers are sprinkled into the schedule.

Art's Pick: Ole Miss

Hamm: The Malik Willis for Heisman campaign was fun this year, but unrealistic. With the current talent within the Liberty Flames program and the 'Hugh Freeze revenge factor story" this one will be fun to watch. Unless you're a Flames fan.

Timm's Pick: Ole Miss

No. 17 Mississippi State at Arkansas – 3 p.m.

Galatzan: Mike Leach has really turned things around in Starkville over the last few weeks, and the Bulldogs are now in great shape. That said, I'll take Arkansas in a close one here.

Matt's Pick: Arkansas

Thompson: Mike Leach probably has a nice pig roasting recipe and how an ancient shaman told him it was easy to toast the butter first because the pig won't dry out and lose its crisp and....what are we talking about?

Oh, Hogs win and become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.

Cole's Pick: Arkansas

Garcia - One of the better underrated matchups of the weekend. The home crowd is the difference.

Art's Pick: Arkansas

Hamm: I have to wonder if State is due for a letdown after the win against Kentucky, especially considering the fact that the Razorbacks have the eighth-best pass defense in the nation (168 yards per game). Home field advantage wins out here.

Timm's Pick: Arkansas

LSU at No. 2 Alabama – 6 p.m.

Galatzan: Oh boy. Pray for the Tigers. Nick Saban is mad and wants to make a statement. Tide by a billion.

Matt's Pick: Alabama

Thompson: The Tide will return home and well, they'll roll. They will roll for four quarters and Ed Orgeron will have to listen to how 'this is our home' is now back belonging to Nick Saban.

Cole's Pick: Alabama

Garcia - Aggies' hopes for the Tide upset won't come to fruition here.

Art's Pick: Alabama

Hamm: Even with LSU in the shape it's in, this is still very much a rivalry game. The Tigers allow 409 yards per game while Alabama allows just 309. I think LSU has more pride than that four-touchdown spread, and they'll make it closer than 28 points.

Timm's Pick: Alabama

Tennessee at No. 18 Kentucky – 6 p.m.

Galatzan: Last week I said Kentucky was the real deal and they lost. I will not make that mistake again. Kentucky does win though.

Matt's Pick: Kentucky

Thompson: Facts are facts. Kentucky's Will Levis shines at Kroger Field and struggles away from it. Where is the game? Lexington? Yeah, Levis loses his mind against the Vols.

Cole's Pick: Kentucky

Garcia - The Vols head into Lexington determined to play their game of the year.

Art's Pick: Tennessee

Hamm: Kentucky is still embarrassed by the loss to Mississippi State last week, and it will be playing in front of a sellout crowd at Kroger Field. If the Wildcats avoid the turnovers they should win handily, but that's a huge "if" for a Kentucky team with the worst turnover margin in the country at minus-12.

Timm's Pick: Kentucky

Florida at South Carolina – 6:30 p.m.

Galatzan: Florida has really struggled as of late, but they should be able to handle South Carolina with relative ease.

Matt's Pick: Florida

Thompson: How fast can the Gators buy out Mullen? Not fast enough to get the win and improve to 5-4. South Carolina is still very banged up.

Cole's Pick: Florida

Garcia - The Gamecocks are playing hard and at home, but the Gators won't slip up.

Art's Pick: Florida

Hamm: Florida has to be one of the biggest disappointments of the season, right? The Gators went from playing in the SEC Championship Game last season to being unranked entering the final month of play this year. That said, South Carolina cannot score points and have one of the worst offenses in the nation. I don't see how Carolina keeps it anywhere resembling close.

Timm's Pick: Florida

NATIONAL GAMES

Army vs. Air Force – 10:30 a.m.

Galatzan: I think Army has a good offense? I don't know I don't watch the service academies. Does Air Force still run the triple option?

Matt's Pick: Army

Thompson: Anyone else check the defensive rankings today? Anyone else see that Air Force was No. 3 in total defense and top 10 in scoring? Falcons win by at least 10 at home.

Cole's Pick: Air Force

Garcia - Always a great scene when the service academies square off.

Art's Pick: Air Force

Hamm: Army and Air Force are near carbon copies of each other offensively. The Black Knights aren't good on defense and that will be the difference.

Timm's Pick: Air Force

No. 9 Wake Forest at North Carolina – 11 a.m.

Galatzan: Wake is undefeated and looks poised for an ACC title. That's why I think their inexperience with success will show here. North Carolina by the slimmest of margins.

Matt's Pick: North Carolina

Thompson: It's the battle of the Sam H's. Can Sam Hartman keep the unforgettable undefeated season alive? Can Sam Howell find rhythm and consistency before electing to either go pro or come back? Wake Forest's defense is atrocious, but North Carolina's isn't that much better. A late touchdown from Hartman keeps the undefeated season alive.

Cole's Pick: Wake Forest

Garcia - The Deacons' historic stay in the top 10 won't last long.

Art's Pick: North Carolina

Hamm: Big offenses, questionable defenses. That will be the theme come noon ET Saturday. North Carolina needs to do something fast to get things back on track as winning the division and missing a bowl game are both in play for the Tarheels. It'll be a high-scoring, fun game to watch if you're into that sort of thing, and North Carolina pulls off the upset.

Timm's Pick: North Carolina

No. 5 Ohio State at Nebraska – 11 a.m.

Galatzan: Ohio State is back to being Ohio State, which means Nebraska is in trouble.

Matt's Pick: Ohio State

Thompson: Adrian Martinez left everything he had on the field against Minnesota. He's not upsetting C.J. Stroud and this Buckeyes' offense.

Cole's Pick: Ohio State

Garcia - The Buckeyes are eyeing a spot in the CFP and Nebraska is going to see why.

Art's Pick: Ohio State

Hamm: Ohio State owns the Cornhuskers recently, and it's not close. The Buckeyes have won six in a row with an average score of 53-18. Nebraska might be better than their 3-6 record, but I don't think Ohio State is as good as their 7-1 record. Nebraska hangs around for at least the first half, but the Buckeyes pull away late.

Timm's Pick: Ohio State

No. 3 Michigan State at Purdue – 2:30 p.m.

Galatzan: Michigan State might be the best team in the Big 10 not named Ohio State, and they look very hard to stop on offense. The Defense could use a bit of work, but they should take down Purdue with relative ease.

Matt's Pick: Michigan State

Thompson: I'm tempted to say Purdue does it twice. They upset a top three twice in a season. I won't, but if the Spartans are sluggish, Jeff Brohm is going to make them pay.

Cole's Pick: Michigan State

Garcia - Sparty left a lot of the field last week against Michigan but has enough left to stay unbeaten.

Art's Pick: Michigan State

Hamm: Michigan State is still celebrating last week's win over rival Michigan. And they should be. But it becomes their undoing this week. A repeat of 1999 might be in play when, following a Spartans win against undefeated Michigan, a Drew Brees-led Boilermakers team routed Michigan State 52-28. The Big Ten landscape is very much the same as it was in 1999 surrounding these two teams. History repeats itself.

Timm's Pick: Purdue

No. 12 Baylor at TCU – 2:30 p.m.

Galatzan: TCU is a mess for the first time in two decades. Baylor wins big.

Matt's Pick: Baylor

Thompson: The reason I truly believe Gary Patterson stepped down this week is to keep his stellar record against Baylor. During his 20 seasons in Fort Worth, the Horned Frogs only lost four times. Zach Evans is out the Bears' defense is superb.

Cole's Pick: Baylor

Garcia - The Frogs lost a coach and a lot of respect. Baylor romps.

Art's Pick: Baylor

Hamm: Baylor is streaking, TCU is sinking. Fast. It's hard to find anything positive here for interim coach Jerry Kill and the Horned Frogs, and the Bears are stuck in between games with Texas and Oklahoma and are not going to overlook TCU.

Timm's Pick: Baylor

