SEC Coach Rankings 2021: Where Is Jimbo Fisher?

How does each SEC head coach match up against the others in this annual ranking?

'Who's the boss' of SEC coaches? To no one's surprise, that's still Nick Saban at the University of Alabama.

But there might be a few surprises, as CBS Sports released the annual list of the top head coaches in college football.

There are plenty of accomplished coaches in the SEC. Those coaches and their respective staff deserve recognition, too.

Since the No. 1 spot isn't in question, as Nick Saban continues to dominate not just the SEC but all of college football, let's look at the "also-rans" of the league and see how they stack up.

Much has been said about Kirby Smart at Georgia being on watch for a national title. Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher already has one, although not with the Aggies, but at Florida State over in the ACC.

In 2020 Jimbo Fisher placed at No. 4 on this same list. What about 2021? Did that 9-1 record and the "just miss" of the College Football Playoff help him?

CBS Sports and 247Sports ranks Fisher at No. 2 in the SEC and No. 6 overall nationally, saying:

Fisher has built Texas A&M's roster back into one that looks like it can contend with the big boys after multiple years of top-tier classes. Sure, his three-year tenure didn't look much different than Kevin Sumlin's for the first two, but the Aggies went into Selection Sunday last season in the debate for the final College Football Playoff spot. His fourth season will bring tremendous expectations considering the wide open SEC West and forgiving schedule in front of him. Simply put, this year will go a long way toward where he fits during next year's coaching rankings.

Fisher is just behind Saban and just ahead of Smart in the SEC. Nationally, Fisher again is just ahead of Smart, who sits at No. 7, with Notre Dame's Brian Kelly. 5.

Saban still leads the national list with Clemson's Dabo Swinney at No. 2 and Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley at No. 3.

What's in store for Fisher and the Aggies in 2021? The return of the entire coaching staff as well as 20 of 22 starters from that 9-1 season a year ago should instill confidence in Aggie fans everywhere. Can Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies take the next step? With the No. 2 SEC coach on the sidelines, there's no reason not to think so.

