SEC Play Begins: Game Predictions for Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

Texas A&M looking to take down its first SEC opponent of the year in the Arkansas Razorbacks in Arlington.

The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies face the No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks, under second-year coach Sam Pittman, who are experienced on both side of the ball. The Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington is the SEC opener for both programs.

Make sure to stick with AllAggies.com through our preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Aggies schedule in 2021.

On Tuesday, we started our preview of Arkansas with an overview of the program, before previewing some of the Razorbacks' top offensive difference-makers, as well as some of their best defensive impact players.

Now it's time for the AllAggies staff to make their game predictions for this Top-25 matchup at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

The Texas A&M Aggies have some serious issues on the offensive side of the ball, particularly along the offensive line, which was less than stellar against New Mexico last week.

The Razorbacks on the other hand have looked dominant over the last two weeks, including in their 40-21 blowout win over the Texas Longhorns.

The Aggies are the more talented team overall, but I think the Razorbacks take this one in a defensive slugfest.

Arkansas 17, Texas A&M 13

Cole Thompson - Editor/Columnist

The biggest weakness for Texas A&M through three weeks of the season has been stopping the run. The Hogs right now ranked ninth in the country in average rushing yards per game and have already finished with two 200-plus rushing performances.

Offensively, A&M has to find consistency on the ground. Devon Achane and Isaiah Spiller hold the key since Arkansas' secondary is one of the best in the SEC. As for the offensive line, this is a test for what the remainder of the season will hold as conference play begins.

Both teams are ranked for the Southwest Classic for the first time since 2016. Even when they haven't been ranked, Arkansas has lost five of the last six outings by seven points or fewer. A field goal from Seth Small decides this in the fourth quarter.

Texas A&M, 24 Arkansas 21

Art Garcia - Editor/Columnist

Do the Aggies run their winning streak in this historic series to an even 10? Sure, the Hogs have made this a game over the last few years and are riding the momentum of a 3-0 start that included a trashing of Texas. Finishing off a Texas two-step by dancing past the Aggies would be music to Arkansas ears.

The Aggies' offensive issues are well documented and fair. The A&M defense, however, is playing at even a higher level than year. Points are going to be hard to come by on both side, but Jimbo has collected more playmakers and that'll be the difference.

Texas A&M 23, Arkansas 13.

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer

This game comes down to Razorback's quarterback K.J. Jefferson. If he can tame the Aggies' dominant defense, the Hogs stand a chance. But there's no way that happens. Zach Calzada showed against New Mexico he can run the Aggies offense with efficiency. Arkansas doesn't have the speed on defense to keep up. The Aggies win the Southwest Classic Trophy.

Texas A&M 37, Arkansas 21

